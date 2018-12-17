Leave it to kids to pinpoint issues in Green Mountain Falls that need fixing while remarking on the benefits of living in a small town.
The students in fifth and sixth grades at Ute Pass Elementary School did their homework. On an expedition both philosophical and strategic, the students took a hike from the former Joyland property back to the school to look at assets and needs.
For openers, the kids thought part of the route — the pathway adjacent to Gazebo Lake on Ute Pass Avenue, was a problem and asked for more sidewalks.
But they loved the small-town atmosphere and the sense of community.
One team wanted more gardens tended by community members, said the spokesman, Kyle Blasi. Asked later if the kids would volunteer to help tend the gardens, Blasi replied in the affirmative.
Alyson Perry’s team noted assets such as parks, the creek and the lake. However, in her report, Avery Scott noted the singularity of her team that evening, Dec. 11.
“My team decided not to show up so I’m going to take their ideas for them,” she said.
Scott’s team hoped to make the town more friendly for dogs, such as a initiating a dog park as well as a shelter for animals and humans. “Because we had that flooding,” she said, referring to the flood of July 2013 when the school’s playground was destroyed.
Another team noted the open space and suggested the town add another bike trail.
When it came to human needs, many of the students felt the residents should have better access to businesses as well as health care, with a clinic and a dentist. Some students didn’t like having to miss a whole day of school for appointments. Other ideas for improvements included having a grocery store, cafe or coffee shop and more restaurants.
“You can see some awesome things — what they see as important in this community,”said Miles Groth, who teaches sixth grade at the school’s Mountain Academy of Arts and Sciences.
While some live in Green Mountain Falls or Chipita Park, where the school is, many live in surrounding communities, Groth said.
Along with the hike in the fresh air, the students made maps and pinpointed their suggestions while working together on the exercise. “We thought they came up with some wonderful ideas,” said Greg DiFiore, the school’s fifth-grade teacher.
Noting that the swimming pool was not mentioned, Planning Commissioner Greg Williamson inquired if the pool is an asset — most raised their hands in the affirmative. “Lots of kids use the pool,” DiFiore said.
In the audience with a smile on his face was the school’s principal, Chris Briggs-Hale.
The exercise was part of designing the updated comprehensive plan led by Logan Simpson consultants. The final report is due in June.