Along with fighting fires and responding to accidents and medical emergencies, firefighters at Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District are nimble.
Responding to an April 10 911 call about a teenager suffering cardiac arrest, paramedics Eddie DiMarco, Margo Hill and Derek Kilik arrived within seconds.
Woodland Park Police Officer Art Corpuz was already on scene at Radiant Church, while Alex Walsh, Janee Karle and Jose Sanchez from Ute Pass Ambulance District were on their way.
“That 14-year-old kid is alive today because of what these people were able to do,” said NETCO Deputy Chief Dean O’Nale. “There’s no doubt about that at all, and because of the quick actions of police dispatcher Brian Bledsoe.”
DiMarco considers luck a key part of the story of the teen, Noah Edwards. “We were within 200-300 yards of the kid when we got dispatched,” DiMarco said.
When they arrived, Noah was gasping for air. “What goes through your mind right away is ‘this is what we do,’” DiMarco said. “As soon as you get on scene, you kind of put everything together.”
The three split the responsibilities to prepare for on-the-spot treatment.
“I checked for a pulse and didn’t feel a pulse,” DiMarco said. “We needed to get EKG pads on the patient to figure out what his heart was doing. We started compression while we checked the heart rhythm.”
But Noah’s heart was not beating correctly.
“I’m not going to lie; I looked at the monitor, looked at the kid and thought ‘there’s no way,’” DiMarco said. “He wasn’t getting any blood flow.”
Because of the boy’s age, the three had to pivot on that initial treatment. “I didn’t want to put a bunch of electricity through this kid if that wasn’t what his heart needed,” DiMarco said.
After triple checking the vital signs, the three resumed compression on the boy’s heart.
“We had to select how much electricity we wanted to go through him, and looked at the monitor to figure out how to distribute that electricity,” he said. “Once that light comes on, then everyone can step aside; you can’t touch him because that electricity would go through someone else.”
Walsh and Karle, from UPRAD, started an IV and used a drill to get medication into the bone. “Everyone had a very specific role,” DiMarco said.
Between shocking and compression, the boy started to revive, DiMarco said, adding that Noah’s parents, Alissa and Kyle Edwards, arrived to observe the treatments.
“We shocked him and he jumped,” DiMarco said.
From there, UPRAD’s Sanchez transported the boy to the UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. “He never regained consciousness (during transport) and the good news is that his heart rhythm didn’t change on the way to the hospital,” DiMarco said.
Eventually, Noah was flown by Flight for Life to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora, where physicians inserted an AICD (automatic implantable cardio-defibrillator) under his arm. The device monitors and shocks the heart if needed.
“Hopefully, he will grow out of it, and they can remove the device,” DiMarco said. “Noah has a history of an elevated heart rate.”
Several days after Noah had returned home, the family paid a visit to the fire station to thank the first responders NETCO, the police department and UPRAD. “The chief invited the family over just so we could meet him,” DiMarco said.
Deliveries
In March, DiMarco was part of the same three-agency crew — NETCO, UPRAD and the Woodland Park Police Department — that delivered a baby girl to the Allen family.
“We got the call and to our surprise, a woman was having a baby,” DiMarco said, referring to Jacquelyn Allen.
“She wasn’t intending to have the baby at home. She was doing everything right, doing pre-natal care. Everything was on schedule to have the baby at the hospital.”
Around dinner time on March 24, Jacquelyn decided to take a bath. But contractions started coming three minutes apart and her husband, Michael, called 911.
NETCO paramedics arrived first.
“When Sean Baker and I got there, there were three or four cops on scene (including Woodland Park Police Officers Jeff Sanchez and Dominic Madrinio).
“They were fantastic and retrieved our medical equipment for us.”
The original plan was to take Jacquelyn to UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, which delivers babies only in emergencies.
However, the baby had other ideas. “Her contractions were a minute and a half apart,” DiMarco said. “We could see the top of the baby’s head. So, we thought ‘now it’s time to deliver a baby.’”
The two paramedics lifted Jacquelyn out of the bathtub with the intention of bringing her on a cot to the bed.
However, while the bed was only a few feet away, baby Astrid appeared before they could get to it.
“The baby’s head was in my hand – and the rest of the baby was in my hand before we could put mom on the ground,” DiMarco said. “We caught the baby, put mom down and asked dad for a blanket.”
From there, the two suctioned the baby’s mouth and nose, dried the baby off, and clamped the cord while dad reached over and cut the cord.
The father then placed the newborn baby on his wife’s chest.
“Mom was fantastic. Baby was fantastic, opened her eyes, was crying and had good color,” DiMarco said. “Everything was perfect. We delivered the placenta within four minutes.”
In another display of teamwork, paramedics Chad Bauer, Mike Idle and Mackenzie Bond prepared Jacquelyn with an IV for the ride to the hospital.
“The baby is doing great, thank you!” said Jacquelyn Allen in an email to The Courier.
“We are super thankful to our first responders.”
While firefighters don’t expect to deliver a baby, just in case the crews carry an OB-GYN kit. “It has everything we need,” DiMarco said.