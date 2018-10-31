From Charis: Celebrating our local creative community
As residents of Woodland Park, my wife and I waited with anticipation as we watched Memorial Park take shape in the heart of our community. We have two boys under age 2 and love taking them there. Because of the small-town setting, the park is a perfect place to meet up with friends and make new ones. Sometimes when I consider the high-tech, virtual world that my sons are growing up in, I wonder how it will change their definition of community. Despite the best efforts of social media, we are built for real community. I don’t care how many likes, posts or tweets you “share,” nothing replaces real, face-to-face interaction.
As a boy, I developed a sense of community through theater and music. Whether behind the scenes or on stage, theater built in me a sense of community that drew me back year after year. It also inspired my career as an actor, whether on stage in London’s West End or somewhere around the world. Everywhere I went, from the Royal Albert Hall to my local community center, I experienced the same buzz. People creating something magical, fun and sometimes even life-changing. Everyone becomes important, from the stage hands, costumers and makeup artists, to those playing the lead roles — front and center!
Being in theater not only brings about a sense of community but also a spirit of teamwork. I’ve seen teamwork coax the quietest, fear-ridden introvert from their shell into a new love of friendships, conversation — and even the spotlight. I’m not saying everyone needs to be in the limelight, but the ability to step outside a comfort zone and value others is a life skill.
My wife is German, I’m English and our boys are American. My wife and I met on a cruise, got married in England and now live in Colorado. Everywhere we go, we recognize the need for community. Theater, music and creativity are amazing ways we can experience togetherness with people we may not know at the outset, but who will soon become like family.
What many of you might not know is that just on the far side of Woodland Park, high-quality, live theater is happening regularly at Charis Bible College. Our casts consist of all ages: from babies right up to folks in their eighties! From the young to the young-at-heart, we share a dream: to bring quality entertainment to Woodland Park that will have you crying, laughing and, hopefully, returning year after year. When the house lights dim, the music begins, and the magic of theater unfolds, we hope to see you there. Otherwise, see you at the park!
Adam Stone is a professional English actor and the Creative Arts School Coordinator of Charis Bible College’s 3rd Year School of Creative Arts.