In 1996, the extensive Buffalo Creek Wildfire burned about 12,000 acres including parts of the Buffalo Creek Recreation Area. About two months later, an intense thunderstorm caused serious flooding, resulting in even more resource damage.
The area along FS Road 543 and Buffalo Creek was a popular area for outdoor recreation including campgrounds drawing many visitors from the Denver area. Decades later, this creek road remains closed to vehicles, providing a wide path for boots and bikes.
To reach BCRA from Woodland Park, drive north on Highway 67 for about 23 miles to Deckers.
Bear left on County Road 126, crossing the South Platte River. Continue along the paved mountain road that winds for about 15 miles to the town of Buffalo Creek.
Turn left on FS Road 543 and drive about a quarter mile to the Buffalo Creek Trailhead parking area.
The overall drive from Woodland drops in elevation about 1,700 feet, so in the early spring this area tends to be warmer and more snow free than Teller County.
Begin hiking southwest along the wide road trail, passing through a gate. Follow Buffalo Creek and climb gently past unique granite rock formations with openings that provide views of Little Scraggy Peak (9,180 feet) to the south and Baldy Peak (7,835 feet) to the north. Ponderosa Pine gives way to tall spruce-fir, entering a lovely shady stretch right next to the creek that was spared the ravages of the fire.
Listen for the “kipping” calls from flocks of Red Crossbills throughout the forested areas.
After about 4.5 miles, reach the turnaround point, where old FS Road 543 ends at FS Road 550. Retrace the route back to the Buffalo Creek Trailhead.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast that hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.