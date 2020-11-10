A powerful force behind the libraries in Florissant and Woodland Park, Sandy King leaves a legacy that inspired a community to work toward a common goal.
King died Oct. 1 due to a lung infection after surviving several treatments of chemotherapy.
A trustee of the Rampart Library District in the 1990s, King initiated reading lessons at the little library in the historic log cabin on Browning Street in Woodland Park. “She was shocked that Teller County had one of the highest adult illiteracy rates the country,” said her sister Susan Westphal. “And that’s how it all started.”
Westphal was one of several women in a recent Zoom gathering who talked about King’s vision to expand library services in Teller County. Kellie Case, a close friend, arranged the meeting, as a substitute for an in-person memorial.
“Sandy reached out and built relationships with the people in Florissant to make the library successful,” said Betsy Anderson, a member of the board of trustees.
Jean Baldwin joined the district board in 1999. “At that time, we were dreaming of a new library, looking around town and meeting at Park State Bank & Trust,” she said. “Sandy was in every one of those meetings.”
In November 2001, King was instrumental in securing voter approval to fund the building as well as the operations of both libraries. “And she was on the building committee and joined the board of trustees,” Baldwin said.
The Woodland Park library opened in November 2003 followed by the Florissant branch in April 2004. “People are still amazed at the library we have,” Baldwin said.
In 2017, King was named “Outstanding Trustee of the Year” by the Colorado Association of Libraries.
When Anne Knowles retired as the director of the library district, King dug in to help find a replacement, treating the successful candidate to dinner. “I was a little nervous because it meant a big move and a big decision but Sandy made me 100% certain that this was the place,” said Michelle Harris, Rampart Library district executive director. “Sandy talked so highly of the community that I felt comfortable with the decision I made.”
King also volunteered for the tax-assistance program in Woodland Park and was a member of the Ute Pass Social Club and Ute Pass Symphony Guild. “Sandy helped put on the Symphony Above the Clouds July 5th concert,” said Connie Joiner, who was also a member of the guild. “She was in charge of the logistics getting everybody off the field at the middle school.”
Last month, the library district board voted to name the community room on the lower level of the Woodland Park library the “Sandra King Community Room,” a fitting tribute for a room that holds a range of community events.
“She was active in so many organizations, had such a strong sense of community that we want to remind people that when they come into that room it honors her,” Harris said.
King is survived by her husband, Tom, and their son, Jeff.