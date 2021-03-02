With the death of Dick Bratton, 84, the region has lost one of its most enthusiastic and dedicated trail builders of the past few decades. Bratton died suddenly the evening of Feb. 18 at his home in Green Mountain Falls.
In his heyday, Bratton bushwhacked through dense forests and mountainous terrain to sharpen his skills.
A link in the Red Devil Mountain Trail/Catamount trail is named for him.
He founded the town’s trails committee and served as its chair until a year ago when he switched his focus to the community’s risk of catastrophic fire.
“Dick was passionate about Green Mountain Falls, loved the trails and the community,” said Mayor Jane Newberry. “I appreciated his enthusiasm for the fire mitigation committee to which he was recently appointed. There is no doubt he always had the best interest of the community at heart.”
Bratton’s friend and former member of the trails committee, Ricco Blasi, shared his grief. “He was a wonderfully encouraging mentor, a gentleman from the old school — his word was his bond. The night before he died Dick Bratton could be found — you guessed it — participating as a member in the town’s fire mitigation committee, a group formed at his urging. His loss leaves a deep void in our community.”
Blasi provided a snapshot of Bratton’s resume.
“Following his military retirement as an Air Force Major in 1982, Dick settled in Green Mountain Falls. He was a professional architect, avid Dodgers baseball fan, accomplished downhill ski racer, and — surprising to some of us — a passionate community theatre actor, lending his booming baritone to many productions and also using his skills to design stage sets.
“He contributed to the greater Pikes Peak Region in many ways, serving as chair of the El Paso County Parks Board, initiating action to create the first Parks Master Plan in 1997. Dick was instrumental in establishing the Ute Pass Trail, currently under development, championing the project’s benefits before the El Paso County Commissioners. At the larger level, Dick served on the Colorado State Trails Committee for five years and was a director of the American Discovery Trail Society for 20 years.
“Bratton volunteered every year for the annual Bronc Day festival while contributing funds to shore up the town’s infrastructure, the swimming pool and Gazebo Lake in addition to purchasing fire-mitigation equipment.”
Tim Wolken, director of the El Paso County Community Services Department, added, “I will always remember Dick as a passionate trail advocate with great energy and enthusiasm. His efforts to establish and expand trail systems.”
Mention the word “trail” and Bratton was on it.
“Dick was a generous member of the Friends of Ute Pass Trails for several decades,” said Susan Davies, executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition. “We are all better people for knowing Dick.”
Along with his contributions of time to the town, Bratton also supported the Green Box Arts Festival.
“Few of us, full-time residents, summer visitors or casual day-hikers will leave as lasting a legacy as Dick Bratton has on the town of Green Mountain Falls. While his administrative work on the Town Council, a few rounds as mayor and later as ‘mayor pro tem’ was impressive, it was his work as the leader and foremost advocate for the rescue, rebuilding and maintenance of the trails around Green Mountain Falls and into the National Forest which will be his most far-reaching legacy,” said Christian Keesee and Larry Keigwin, co-founders of Green Box. “His was a life well spent; gently improving the lives of others and assuring the natural beauty of our spectacular valley for generations to come.”
Sally Riley, Woodland Park’s Planning Director, met Bratton in the 1980s when he played softball in the city’s Men’s League. “Our common recreational interests soon evolved toward working on a regional trails plan and connecting our communities via the American Discovery Trial. His legacy will continue as proof by Dick’s long lasting improvements to Green Mountain Falls and the Pikes Peak region,” Riley said.
As well, Teller County Commissioner Bob Campbell paid tribute to Bratton’s legacy at the commissioners’ meeting last month.
The family is planning a celebration of Dick’s life later in the year in Green Mountain Falls.