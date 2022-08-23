Beautiful vistas and challenging experiences, the 12 miles of trails in Green Mountain Falls are the legacy of the late Dick Bratton.
For many years, up until perhaps the last decade, Bratton designed and led trail-building expeditions for the Catamount, Thomas, Crystal Falls, Mt. Esther, Conn, Mt. Dewey and Bratton trails.
A year before he died at the age of 83, Bratton designed the Turrell and Pittman trails which lead to the Green Mountain Falls Skyspace, designed by James Turrell, in Red Butte Recreation Area at the west end of town.
Bratton, who died in February 2021 at the age of 84, did much of his work as the founder and leader of the town’s trails committee. Two years ago, town officials folded the committee into the larger Parks, Recreation and Trails Advisory Board.
“That left train maintenance unaddressed in a time of unprecedented trail use because of the COVID lockdown,” said Rocco Blasi, who was a member of the original committee. “We saw the need, that trails need to be maintained.”
With donations and grants, Bratton, Blasi and other committee members founded Friends of Ute Pass Trails, a nonprofit 501c(3) organization.
“The Friends recognize the importance of Dick’s work as a community leader and father of the modern trail system,” Blasi said, adding that the organization has 16 volunteers with a total of 150 years of experience. “No paid staff, with 100% of the proceeds going back to the Friends.”
To prepare for the grand opening of the Green Mountain Falls Skyspace June 18, the Friends partnered with the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation to construct two trails.
“We helped guide Mile High Youth Corps and supported an Eagle Scout project,” Blasi said. “Friends also spent multiple days trailblazing and trail building, including using new methods (for us) such as emplacing timber steps and installing split rail fence to guide hikers away from erosion prone areas.”
In the future, the Friends plan to start discussions about area trails with adjacent public land managers.
“We also look to establish an organizational relationship with Ute Pass Elementary School to see where and how the Friends can link with the school’s increasing focus on outdoor-oriented education,” Blasi said.
In July, the Friends signed an agreement with Mayor Todd Dixon to maintain hiking trails on town land. To introduce the organization to the town, the Friends hosted a pancake breakfast July 30 at Church in the Wildwood to kick off the 84th annual Bronc Day celebration.
“This calendar year alone, Friends’ volunteers have contributed over 1,300 service hours to the community, representing almost $40,000 in in-kind benefits to the community,” Blasi said.
For information, email friendsofupt@gmail.com of visit friendsofutepass.org.