The Spring Art Festival at Mueller State Park sparks up Memorial Day weekend in Teller County with a stunning gallery of artists in a beautiful setting.
A mixed-media show — with watercolors, fused glass, jewelry, batik, photography, jewelry, pencils, oil and woodworking — the festival is a burst of artistic talent, all of it local.
Sponsored by the Friends of Mueller State Park, the festival is a fundraiser to enhance the park’s reach into the region. Behind the scenes, the Friends are busy, replacing interpretive signs, for instance, or sprucing up the exterior with a landscaping project.
The Friends also stock the gear-lending library with snowshoes, GPS units and binoculars while funding the water-filling stations throughout the park.
But this year, the Friends hope to fill gaps in the health and education of the area’s youths. “This year we’re going to focus on beefing up the youth involvement and trying to get kids away from their phones and outside,” said Susan Grina who, along with Barbara Berger, is handling the publicity for the event. The two share the duties of treasurer for the nonprofit.
The Friends already fill a piece of the gap by funding expenses related to busing students to the park.
In the meantime, the Spring Art Festival offers a combination of visiting the park and viewing the works in the gallery at the Visitor Center.
“People are excited about going to the show because of who is going to be there,” Berger said.
The festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 25 to 27. Admission is included in a park pass of the entrance fee of $8 a car.
For more information, visit friendsofmuellersp.com.