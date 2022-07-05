LAKE GEORGE • Friends of Lake George Library is sponsoring a pet shower to benefit Teller County Regional Animal Shelter.
The shower is from July 11-21, and is being held in memory of two former members of the Friends of Lake George Library: Donna Knudten and Debby Nigh. Both women were avid animal lovers, and Nigh organized the first shower for animals and volunteered for TCRAS.
Monetary donations as well as donations of Hill’s Science Diet dog and cat food, treats, toys, peanut butter, cleaning supplies will be accepted at Lake George Library, 37900 US-24, Lake George from noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and Saturday, July 11-21. Checks need to be made out to TCRAS and can be left at the library or mailed directly to TCRAS, PO Box 904, Divide, CO 80814. Please note on your check the donation is for Friends of Lake George Library.
Needs far outpace the resources at TCRAS. The small, rural shelter serves about 1,000 pets a year. It costs the shelter a little over a half million dollars yearly to operate. And it struggles every year, with increasing costs and more dire cases, just to stay on budget.
Based in Divide, TCRAS is a 501©(3) nonprofit, limited-access shelter serving communities throughout the Pikes Peak region. It relies on the support of donors, fundraising events, grants, individuals, and corporate donors.
The mission of TCRAS is “Forever improving the lives of animals in our community” — a mission it fulfills by caring for lost, abused, neglected or relinquished companion pets until a suitable home is found. The shelter also helps to reunite lost pets with their owners through its online lost and found database at tcrascolorado.org.