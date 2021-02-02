The Friends of Mueller State Park raise money to fill the gap between what the park is able to put into their annual budget and what they cannot.
For example, we pay for transportation of students to the park for a day of learning and experiencing the great outdoors. This is something all elementary students in Teller County are invited to do at some point in their schooling. If your child had a field trip to the park, it’s probably because we helped to arrange that.
We have several educational and historical booklets published. Some are for children, like our Junior Ranger books, while others are for adults. The book “Edible and Medicinal Plants at Mueller” is a popular read and “These Granite Hills” by Annie Carter is the fascinating history of Mueller State Park. When you visit friendsofmuellersp.com or our Facebook page, you learn about us and see some of our publications firsthand.
We have purchased snowshoes, binoculars, trail interpretive signs, water-bottle filling stations and GPS units for visitor use. We also purchased two-way radio sets for staff and volunteer naturalists to be used in case of emergency. We provided resources for the outdoor family-oriented programs offered at the park, such as Outdoor Skills and Western Heritage Days. There are many ways we’ve enjoyed giving back since 2015, which was when the Friends’ group formed. We became a 501©(3) in April of 2016.
Friends are volunteers who get satisfaction from promoting awareness of the importance of preserving and enjoying natural spaces. The park has over 5,000 acres of spring-fed meadows, forested ridges and massive rocks of Pikes Peak granite dotting the landscape. An added benefit to any volunteer donating 48 hours of service is the award of an annual park pass that can be used at any state park in Colorado. We always have room for a new Friend at Mueller.
Throughout the year we host several activities. There have been art shows and firewood sales. Now, we are collecting gently used outdoor gear. We are requesting items relating to camping, fishing, hiking, backpacking, cross country skiing, snow shoeing, mountain biking and photography, as well as outdoor skills’ guide books. Unfortunately, we are not able to accept clothing items. The items we collect are for a sale we’ll have at the park this spring. The money will go back into park programs and education.
Friends of Mueller State Park are part of the Nonprofit Cooperative and we won an award for the Window Decorating Contest in Woodland Park in September. Maybe you saw our window at Colorado GearLab? We do our best to share good news about the Park Service during activities and we hope you’ll join us one day soon!
Gretchen Darlington is a retired genetics researcher who has lived in Teller County for 12 years. She is the past president of the Friends of Mueller State Park and has been a member since the group’s inception in 2015.
