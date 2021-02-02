The death of longtime Pikes Peak Workforce Center employment specialist Henry “Hank” Nelson is an incalculable loss to the Teller County community. Killed in a car crash Jan. 17 on U.S. 24, Nelson, 78, had a lot of living yet to do, more people to help.
The Divide resident worked for PPWC at the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek, where he was a go-to person for those seeking jobs.
“I don’t think there’s any way to figure all the clients he helped over the years — hundreds, probably thousands,” said Ted Borden, executive director of the AMC.
Despite the shock of Nelson’s sudden death, his friends and colleagues took comfort in sharing their thoughts, highlighting a distinguishing characteristic.
“His favorite thing to say was that he had a voice for radio and a face for radio,” Borden said, laughing at the memory. Nelson was known for his beautiful, deep voice.
Charged with finding jobs for people, Nelson went above and beyond. “He was very good at being a mirror to people,” Borden said.
Nelson zeroed in on potential stumbling blocks for his clients. “He would just put it out there — Hank was very good at reading people, tell them what they needed to work on,” Borden said. “He was a master at non-verbal cues. He even pulled that on me a few times.”
In the time of COVID-related unemployment claims, Nelson was adept at helping clients navigate the paperwork maze. “We have people coming up from the Springs because they heard about the great service Pikes Peak Workforce has up here,” said Angie Trelstad, director of client services at the AMC. “Hank knew all the human resources directors at the casinos who would send him notifications.”
Nelson reveled in the social aspect of the job. “When he laughed his whole body laughed. His whole persona was that laughter, that sweetness and kindness,” said Lisa Noble, senior advocate at the AMC. “He knew more about employment, training and the unemployment process than anyone I knew.”
Dawne Diamond, reassurance caller at the center, is a former client. “He served our community better than almost anybody I know,” she said. “He helped me get the job as a dispatcher at the police department. He was incredible. We are going to miss him so much.”
In a sea of unemployment and mounds of paperwork during the past year of the COVID crisis, Nelson stayed calm. “He was understanding, patient,” said Dianna Wasson, who works in the Aspen Mine Center thrift shop.
Mary Bielz, chair of Community of Caring, the nonprofit organization that manages the AMC, unveils the root of Nelson’s commitment. “He was a fierce battler for the underdog, those who suffered injustice,” she said. “He had a strong, melodic lilting voice that captured the imagination and fantasy of many a woman who talked to him on the phone.”
Nelson’s colleagues express gratitude for Brent Kennedy, who worked alongside Nelson. “Brent’s awesome,” Trelstad said.
For Kennedy, the partnership worked. “He was the guy with ideas who knew what to look for in a resume,” said Kennedy, who had just finished helping 12 work force clients. “It’s hard to imagine the office without him.”
The two were friends who had a conversation just hours before the accident. “He called to shoot the breeze, and hung up with the usual ‘I’ll talk at ya later,’’” Kennedy said.
The workforce may find a full-time person to fill the position in Cripple Creek, said Kennedy, who is a part-time employee. “But you can’t replace that presence,” he said.
Nelson was an icon, said Veldean Myers, executive assistant to Bielz. He had worked for the Workforce Center for 18 years, according to his obituary.
A septuagenarian who rejected any notion of retirement, Nelson scoffed when Myers showed him a newspaper article about retirement. “He felt his job was his life’s calling,” Myers said. “His whole purpose was helping others. And what a fine job he did.”