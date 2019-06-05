Friends of the Florissant Fossil Beds have covered the bases for the fundraiser this month. With Suds, Stumps and Stars, the Friends highlight the national monument’s natural attractions — with an added oomph to honor the 50th anniversary of the national park.
It’s Fossil Beer, created by Fossil Craft Brewery in Colorado Springs, to be unveiled at the event.
“The brewery is donating all sales of the beer that night to the Friends,” said Patty Glatfelter, the Friends’ vice-president. “The brewery invited the board to help in the brewing of this beer, so the Friends had a hand in doing the grunt work.”
And there’s a good reason, other than imbibing, for including suds. “One of our paleo interns did a talk last year about how micro fossils are part of brewing beer,” Glatfelter said. “So we tied the geology in with brewing.”
The second title signals the national monument’s main attraction, the 30 stumps of redwood trees that, over the course of 34 to 35 million years, evolved to petrified rock.
For the stars, the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society hosts a star-gazing event from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. that evening. “They come up with 10 or 15 telescopes so everybody gets a chance to look,” Glatfelter said. “There are a lot of brilliant people around here about astronomy so you have the best of the best to guide you.”
The Friends use the funds for the extras such as providing transportation for school children, buying supplies for the science/geology camps, paying for at least one intern, supporting Yoga in the Park and supplementing the purchase of equipment.
The fundraiser begins at 6:30 June 15 at the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument on Teller One, and includes the food truck Brain Freeze and More and music by One Eleven Band.
The nonprofit, whose members are local veterans Mission Continues, will help with crowd control and parking. “Our ranger, Jeff Wolin, and his staff set up one of the first programs in the United States to bond the National Park Service with the military,” Glatfelter said.
Admission is the $15 entry fee at the gate or tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.