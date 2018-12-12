Headed for the depths of the ocean on the USS Colorado, Ian Layton surfaced last week in Woodland Park for a short holiday with his family.
Graduate of Woodland Park High School in 2010, Layton today is a petty officer first class in the U. S. Navy stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He’ll be part of the crew in charge of the torpedoes.
He knows what he’s doing; his first two tours were on the USS Jacksonville where Layton was one of up to eight officers in charge of the loaded torpedoes. “I think we’re all kind of crazy,” he said. “You look around the room and there’s nothing there but torpedoes and you kind of go ‘Wow!’”
The crew loads and maintains the tomahawk cruise missiles. “The last submarine to shoot tomahawk missiles was the USS John Warner last year,” he said, declining to add more. “It’s a real thing going on in today’s modern war-fighting Navy.”
Called the “Silent Service,” the submarine force operates under the public radar. “A lot of people don’t know about the submarine force; we don’t talk much about what we do,” he said.
Layton joined the Navy shortly after high school, graduating from submarine school in 2011 and subsequently, was an instructor at the base in Groton, Conn. At least 10,000 students a year graduate from the school in Connecticut, he added.
Five years ago he met his wife McKenzie through a mutual friend stationed on the Jacksonville. They have two children, Walker, 4 and Gretchen, almost 2. “It’s hard for her, really hard,” he said. “The military is all about the family that isn’t there — if she were to have a problem, help would be there within minutes.”
For those who feel queasy thinking about going way deep down, Layton compares the feeling to living in Colorado, for instance. “At higher elevation we’re limited in oxygen; the pressure on the ship is constantly changing,” he said. “So it’s like changing elevation around here where you’re having to equalize your ears and things like that.”
Speaking of Colorado, Layton will join the crew this month on the ship launched in a ceremony in March that included Gov. John Hickenlooper. “I love it — just the way everything comes together,” he said. “You think of this giant piece of equipment that costs a lot of money and can be operated where and when it wants, to support whatever we need it to do.”
Admittedly not the greatest student at Woodland Park High School, Layton found redemption through one of his teachers. “Sara Lee taught me a semester of summer school between my junior and senior year,” he said. “That was a turning point in my maturity level. And the military gave me some discipline that I was absolutely needing.”
While Layton was in summer school in English class, Lee talked about the value of reading and self-expression through writing. “He read multiple books that summer and I will never forget the message he sent from his first deployment letting me know he was reading every day, and that reading was filling in the time,” Lee writes in an email. “As he went through his schooling with the Navy, he would share with pride how he was excelling in all of his classes.”
Layton’s parents are Phil and Trudie Layton and his older siblings are Aaron and Andrea.