WOODLAND PARK • A self-defense seminar by Thom Seehafer and Royce Barber is intended to help female teenagers and adults defend themselves from verbal or physical attacks.
“Hopefully, kids don’t become victims, but if they do, they’ll have the means, the tools and power of confidence to deal with the situation,” said Seehafer, who owns Kenpo Karate of Woodland Park.
In the three-hour seminar July 30, Seehafer and Barber will focus on self-defense techniques that include education about potentially dangerous situations. “We are looking at bullying, trafficking, domestic violence, sexual abuse,” said Barber, martial arts professional, military veteran and former law enforcement officer.
The seminar is, in part, a response to the recent arrests of two men by the Woodland Park Police Department who are under investigation for suspected sexual assault on a minor. One of the men is suspected of unlawful sexual conduct by a person of trust when he was employed at Sonic Drive-In. The other, 33-year-old Kevin Edward McAvoy Jr., was arrested July 1 by WPPD on probable cause for engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with a 7-year-old child. McAvoy is being held without bond at the Teller County Jail.
“There is stuff going on that people need to be more aware of,” Seehafer said. “I’m sure half the population up here had no idea about the arrests.”
The two connect with teenagers on an emotional level. “We aren’t just people who don’t really have an understanding or background, as each of us brings to the table what we’ve been through growing up or as an adult — experience speaks louder than words sometimes,” Seehafer said. “And living it speaks a lot louder than just verbalizing or trying to sympathize with a person going through the violence they’ve been through.”
They are concerned that teenagers can be gullible, susceptible to believing in catch phrases such as “snitches get stitches,” which is a threat of physical harm to those who tell on their buddies. “Those are words heard in the prison system and now they’re heard in our schools,” Barber said
Several years ago, Seehafer founded the Colorado Phoenix Project, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to build mental, emotional, and physical strength in people from all walks of life.
In his work over the years, Seehafer has focused on helping teenagers deal with depression, self-doubt and anger. The goal is to prevent young people from ending their lives by suicide.
He is passionate about his advocacy for children, isn’t shy about calling out societal ills, social media, for instance, for the emotional turmoil suffered by so many teenagers. “What they see and hear on video games, what they watch on TV, what they’re watching at home and no parental guidance,” he said. “Kids are being enabled by society. It could be the parents, the legal system, peer pressure.”
Seehafer and Barber have become a kind of refuge in the karate studio for kids who just need to talk. “I’m not a parent, but I come in contact with a lot of kids, and they are not being parented,” Seehafer said. “In here we try to build their confidence, their self-respect and raise their awareness.”