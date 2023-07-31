Mission Medical Center, a Christian-based clinic that provides free physical, mental, dental and vision health care for low-income, uninsured and underinsured residents of El Paso and Teller counties, closed its doors as of Monday.

An email sent Friday afternoon to supporters issued a “Miracles for Mission Medical” appeal, announcing services were ceasing and that a fundraising campaign is underway to help reopen its center at 2125 E. La Salle St.

“Mission Medical Center is facing a crisis. Help us save our beloved clinic,” reads the email.

Mission Medical opened in 2004, and at the beginning of this year, “new leadership discovered our organization was on the brink of financial disaster,” the correspondence said, forcing the closure.

The latest available 990 tax filing recorded in 2021 for the fiscal year 2020 shows an annual budget shortfall of nearly $144,000. However, in 2018, the organization posted a budget deficit of about $154,000.

Phone calls to the interim executive director, the board president and the former executive director, who retired in February after more than a decade of heading the organization, were not returned on Monday.

Unopened mail lay scattered inside the front doors of the clinic on Monday, and a sign on the door says the center is under a “temporary shutdown.”

Also, no one answered the door at a separate office for dental and vision treatment.

The environment for health-related nonprofits has been difficult coming out of the pandemic, said Dr. Meagan Jones, medical director for SET Family Medical Clinics, another local clinic for uninsured, underinsured, Medicaid recipients and indigent populations.

“Services for our underserved in Colorado Springs need to be supported,” she said. “During the pandemic a lot of that support was lost, and it’s been very difficult since then to re-establish those connections and find supporters who are willing to donate.”

SET has seen a growing demand for its services since the pandemic, she said, and with Mission Medical's status is bracing for the possibility of receiving an influx of requests from patients needing care.

“We have a very successful and thriving community, and I wish people would re-establish support for medical and social services for people who are experiencing difficulties,” Jones said. “Supporting them can decrease our rates of homelessness and crime.”

SET operates under a different model than a community health center, such as Peak Vista, which receives government funding, and Mission Medical Center, which has been run as a private charity.

SET was started as a free clinic by the Sisters of Charity more than 30 years ago. It's been under the Centura Health network in recent years and now is affiliated with CommonSpirit. Funding comes from the health care network, revenue from sliding-scale payment for people able to contribute to their care, and grants and donations.

Still, a planned expansion of an existing walk-in SET clinic at the Marian House soup kitchen, which is open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, has been put on hold because of a lack of funding, Jones said.

“Funding has been extremely challenging, and we have not been able to increase service at Marian House yet,” she said. “We’d also like to expand to the Westside, but being able to do is so expensive.”

To donate to Mission Medical Center, go to missionmedicalcenter.org, or mail a check to 2125 E. La Salle St., Colorado Springs, 80909.

To donate to SET Family Medical Clinics, call 719-776-8850.