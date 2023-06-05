Energized by exploring the characteristics of obsidian, Francisco Sotomayor combines artistry with technology to sculpt 12 pieces with images in each.

Driven by curiosity, the sculptor embarked on a journey of discovery, with light as part of his artistry. With the first piece, “The Mind’s Eye,” he carved an iris within the eye.

“I had light go through the sculpture, instead of on the sculpture, to create a new visual,” said Sotomayor, who lives in Divide. “I thought ‘wow!’ this has potential but it’s going to take time to develop this series.”

Five years later, Sotomayor completed the series with “Emerald Eye,” a reflection of the sculptor’s study of science and artistry. “Light is the common thread of the 12 sculptures,” he said. “So, you’re seeing almost an inner dimension in sculpture.”

Sotomayor attracted national and international attention in the 1990s and 2000s with his gigantic marble sculptures, Pas De Deux and The American Woman. “Even though I pushed marble to its limits, obsidian was offering me something new,” he said.

As a result, he laid marble to rest and picked up Mexican black obsidian.

With diamond-tool technology, Sotomayor learned to carve the inside of the 12 pieces to one-eighth inch of thickness. “You couldn’t do that with marble,” he said. “Obsidian holds together like a solid material.”

Each piece, leading up to the emerald eye, was a pathway to the artistic rainbow. “The thicker the material, the more shadows it creates,” he said. “The thinner material lets more light through. So that became my new paintbrush, to control the thickness of the material to create imagery.”

The metaphoric paintbrush dips into colors on a palette of light. “When you take red LED light and shoot it through a black lens, you get rich reds that are normally not available,” he said. “The same with all the colors, the blues, the greens.”

The pieces are thought-provoking, for artist and viewer. “All the imagery on the inside is done in reverse and controlled with the caliber of light,” he said. “It’s very complex, exciting, because it’s new; nobody has done this before.”

Sotomayor shows his work this weekend at the Pikes Peak Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show at the Norris-Penrose Event Center. Admission is $5 for a one-day pass or $8 for a multi-day pass. The show is from noon to 7 p.m. June 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11.