Four Teller County students won prizes at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo last month.
The students are members of the county’s 4-H groups sponsored by Colorado State University extension office, whose director is Mark Platten. Each advanced to the state contest after winning Grand Champion prizes at the county fair.
Lilly Allen, 18, who is a president of the 4-H District 7, was named Grand Champion for her Leadership Project. As a member of the state’s Leadership Team, Allen reached out to her peers during the summer conference in Fort Morgan, offering encouragement after more than a year of COVID shutdowns. She spoke as well of mental illness as a result of the pandemic. Among the activities Allen helped plan was a tour of the robotic dairy near Fort Morgan. And she drew laughs, and votes, with her campaign poster citing her “koalafications” for the presidency, with an accompanying photo of herself and a stuffed koala bear.
Nikki Orme, 12, was named Grand Champion for discovering the plants and flowers bees use to make honey. “It was a lot of work,” she said. “Some were hard to get.” The experiment involved taking clippings from her backyard as well as on hikes to collect samples that might work. With her eyes on the cuttings, she found that bees see flowers and plants that are green, blue and violet but not red, thus identifying the honey sources. The judges cited her creativity and praised the record book that tracked her expenses and time spent for the project.
Rabekah Taylor, 18, won the Grand Champion award for Creative Sewing, her second state award. As well, for the past five years she has been named Grand Champion at the county level. This year, the judges honored her creativity and talent in creating Roxanne, a giant dog head. After designing the pattern, Taylor used foam for the face, mesh and a 3-D printer for the whites of the eyes, for instance. “The eyes are set back in the head, so it seems like she’s looking at you,” Taylor said. Enrolled in an online college, Taylor is studying computer animation and design.
Amelia Viele, 9, advanced to state with her robotic arm. Entered in the “junk robotic” category, the junk is from collections of her dad and late grandfather and great-grandfather. They even collected an amp meter which she used to measure the electric currents from the circuitry. When Viele turns on the switch to add electricity, the arm picks up the magnetized pieces and drops them off a few inches away, the result of turning off the switch and de-magnetizing the arm. “You have to put all the parts together to make it actually work,” she said.