With budgets stretched to the max, a $29,000 federal grant awarded to four Teller County agencies is a relief and a response to a food emergency.
Chiefly due to repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shutdowns, the emergency has united agencies in a collaborative effort.
Sharing the $29,000 grant are the Aspen Mine Center, Community Partnership Family Resource Center, Little Chapel Food Pantry and Teller Senior Coalition.
“I feel like COVID did have an impact because of supply chain issues, because some food is not available right now,” said Ted Borden, executive director of the AMC.
The Aspen Mine Center has a variety of programs to help people in southern Teller County, but recently added food delivery for people in need.
Supply chain issues along with inflation and the rise in the price of groceries has exacerbated the emergency. “The need is the same if not more because of inflation,” said Jodi Mijares, executive director of Community Partnership, adding that households with two working parents are seeking help. “The cost of everything is really pinching families.”
At the beginning of the pandemic in the middle of March 2020, Mijares and her staff immediately launched a food pantry from their office in Divide. “The community really kept us going with donations during COVID,” Mijares said.
As businesses closed and residents lost paychecks, county officials requested that the four agencies become became part of the Teller County COVID Emergency Response Team.
“Our agencies changed the way we served the community — on a dime, basically,” Mijares said. “It was such a big ask of the nonprofits but we really stepped up. The request solidified the partnership.”
But the need for food persists.
“We haven’t turned anybody away, but our food supplies are getting thin,” said Judi Hesselberg, who with her husband Ken Hesselberg, manages the food pantry.
With a reduction in food donations from Care & Share of Southern Colorado, due to their own supply issues, the Hesselbergs are balancing a decrease in food with an increase in recipients. “At least 200 families come to the Little Pantry every two weeks,” Judi Hesselberg said.
A trickling down of problems for the nonprofit leaders, inflation is affecting not only the recipients but the agencies as well. “While COVID cases have lessened, our donations have really trailed off,” said Kathy Lowry, executive director of senior coalition.
With the coalition’s share of the grant, Lowry and her team, including the volunteers, plan to deliver a complete Thanksgiving dinner to their clients the morning of the holiday. “We’re all going to go shopping,” Lowry said.
At Community Partnership, clients in need receive food baskets in coordination with the organization’s Cooking Matters classes which includes recipes and the ingredients.
While the partnership does not distribute food on a regular basis, the organization has food baskets with enough food for four days.
The four agency directors attribute the collaborative effort for being selected for the grant. “If we see a problem in our community, we bring different approaches but coordinate with each other,” Mijares said.
FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program is managed by United Way for the grant recipients in El Paso and Teller counties.