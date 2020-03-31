There was some question in people’s minds about whether nonprofits really want to work together in Teller County. I can tell you, the majority do. They meet on a monthly basis, catch up on what others are doing, and train on important topics.
Then, a really big question came up, “Will nonprofits want to raise money together and then split the proceeds?”
Building a network increases an organization’s ability to grow. You can read my words but let’s hear from the nonprofits. Four participants in the first Collaborative Fundraiser answered the same four questions.
1. What benefits have you seen with Collaborative Fundraising?
Kathy Lowry from Teller Senior Coalition said, “Working with other nonprofits creates greater exposure for our organization.” Tracie Bennitt from the Lighter Side of Christmas Parade said, “It’s a great way to join forces to bring a positive event to the community. The joint effort has multiplied our success.” They are talking about “Social Media in OUR Backyard,” an event featuring Kevin Knebl. He presented via live webinar in January to 106 people and now he’s coming to town in the near future to train people in person. See more about this at soarwithnetworkfundraising.org.
2. What do collaborative events provide for the community?
“Opportunities that would not be happening if it were up to one individual nonprofit,” said Deborah Maresca, Mountain Top Cycling Club. Bennitt adds, “Instead of each organization operating on their own, there is force in numbers. Having a sponsor supporting four groups instead of one is a win for the business.”
3. Would you recommend other nonprofits consider Collaborative Fundraising?
“Yes,” said Lowry. Bennitt added, “It makes sense to combine strengths from different organizations to have a stronger, more successful event.” Judy Laux from the Woodland Park Wind Symphony said, “Other nonprofits would, no doubt, reap similar benefits, and staying connected is crucial among organizations trying to serve their community and, sometimes, vying for some of the same supporters.”
4. Does Collaborative Fundraising give back to the community? How?
“We learn from one another how to improve the organizations we care about, and of course, successful fundraising enhances the impact we can have on our community,” said Laux. “It allows a business, who gets contacted daily for donations, to be able to participate in an event and support a number of organizations instead of only one,” said Bennitt. “It benefits the community through education,” said Lowry.” “The community benefits by participating in activities that might not happen if nonprofits weren’t working together,” said Maresca.
The nonprofits in this article make a bigger impact within the community through Collaborative Fundraising. It’s a proud moment to see their success.
Gayle Gross facilitates the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County and began the process of Collaborative Fundraising. She’s a development professional with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in communication design. For more information about participating as a nonprofit writer for this column connect with Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or call 719-233-9902.