Jay Teague, chief of Four Mile Fire Protection District, has been named Director of the Office of Emergency Management.
Teller County Commissioner Bob Campbell announced the appointment at the May 12 public meeting.
“I’m humbled and honored to be selected by our county leadership to serve our residents as the Director of the Office of Emergency Management. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time serving Four Mile as their Fire Chief…it is an extremely difficult decision to leave my current post,” Teague said in an email. “The community has supported and treated me like family since day one. I’m hoping to have the same success and support at the county level in the emergency manager role. We are in a critical time for fire danger and fire weather. I take the responsibility of protecting Teller and our residents very seriously. I’m looking forward to getting to work.”
Teague replaces Don Angell, who was fired by the commissioners and subsequently arrested last month. Angell faces charges of misdemeanor harassment, bias-motivated crime and child abuse, negligently causing bodily injury, both misdemeanors.
Teague said he would recommend that the county hire as his replacement one of his assistant chiefs: Kirk Greasby or Anthony Benavidez.
Since Teague took over in January 2020, he revived the department, which had been losing volunteers and was in danger of closing.
Since then, the department on Teller County Road 11, is averaging more than 40 first responders/firefighters, with 20 support personnel and 70 Fire Brigade volunteers who organize fundraising events.
Teague assumes his new position May 23, and will work from the Shoemaker Building in Divide.