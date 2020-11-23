FLORISSANT • Four-Mile Fire Chief Jay Teague, a federally Certified Master Level 3 Fire Instructor, recently brought a valuable training opportunity to his department and extended it to the Florissant and Lake George fire protection districts as well.
The two-day training included the use of a Mobile Live Fire Simulator Training Unit. The goal was to provide the departments, which do not have regular access to live-fire training facilities, an opportunity to train with live fire in a safe and controlled environment.
In order to maximize the use of the MLFTU, Colorado Division of Fire Protection and Control encourages departments to work with their surrounding agencies and mutual aid partners to develop regional training opportunities. John Cole of DFPC led the training.
The simulator unit was designed to resemble a two-story house with a variety of rooms that mimicked what firefighters would encounter in a fire situation. Teague said he wanted to bring this unit to the area as most of the local departments do not have these training tools.
All the Live Fire Training Sessions meet or exceed all of the NFPA National Fire Protection Association requirements for safety.
For instance, firefighters who have facial hair such as beards, sideburns, moustaches, or even a few days of growth of stubble are schooled that hair that lies along the sealing area of the respirator may interfere with the respirator seal of tight-fitting respirators and therefore is not permitted if participating in training that requires a SCBA (Self-contained Breathing Apparatus).
Teague joined Four Mile on Jan. 6, after retiring from the Air Force, where he served 23 years as a firefighter and flight medic on a Black Hawk helicopter.
“Getting back to Colorado on a permanent basis has been the dream constantly scratching my every thought for as long as I can remember. Working for the military has postponed the actualization of that dream but now that I’m here I plan to make the most of it,” he said.
Growing up, Teague visited family in the Teller County area and told his wife when they married that they were going to live in Colorado.
“Working with Teller County and all of our agencies has been such a pleasure. The amount of teamwork and goodwill in this community is a tremendous blessing. I know COVID has wreaked havoc on the community this year, but our residents are strong and take care of each other.”
He added, “My family and I have not regretted the move one bit. I’m astounded at what we have been able to accomplish this year despite the pandemic and its hurdles. Four Mile Fire Protection is thriving and no matter what 2020 or 2021 decides to throw at us we aren’t slowing down.”