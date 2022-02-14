The four Gordon brothers are bringing their award-winning filmmaking talent to Woodland Park to debut their latest faith-based film, “Run.”
Paige (age 33), Joseph (31), Andrew (29), and Houston Gordon (27) — collectively known as GoBros — grew up in Woodland Park.
In 2005, their parents, Kent and Chipley Gordon, moved to the family from Pagosa Springs to Woodland Park. In addition to the four boys, there are two girls, Bliss and Esther.
All six Gordon children were homeschooled.
Their first childhood business was hand hewing play swords from oak brush and selling them to neighborhood kids. They also made cross necklaces and sold them to neighbors and friends.
All six Gordon children caught the acting bug and put on plays for family, community or church.
“We never had TV our entire childhood,” Joseph Gordon said. “We grew up in the mountains and woods riding, hunting, acting and being wild men.”
Their childhood love of the performing arts has led to their adult vocations.
Paige now lives in York, Pa., but spends time in Nashville, where he is pursuing his goal of being a country-western songwriter. He has released an album, “Cowboy at Heart.”
Joseph got his associate’s degree in acting and directing from the Colorado Film School in Aurora.
Andrew has worked with Ingredients Dance Co. in Texas and has traveled nationwide doing dance conventions with the company.
Houston is a dance instructor at Dana’s Dance in Woodland Park. He also teaches piano and voice.
Bliss and Esther Gordon both have degrees in music, and Bliss has been writing and directing musical productions for most of her life. She was instrumental in sending her younger brothers down the path of acting, directing and film production. Esther has been involved in various degrees of GoBros productions. It is a family affair.
In 2013, Joseph, Andrew and Houston Gordon created AMTC (Actors, Models and Talent for Christ), a nationwide ministry that connects Christians to the entertainment industry.
They trained in the arts for a year and then went to Florida to audition in front of industry professionals.
Joseph Gordon earned an acting award and was signed by an agency in Denver. Through that agent, the brothers got work on the 2016 film, “I Am Not Ashamed,” about Rachel Joy Scott, the first victim of the 1999 Columbine High School Massacre.
They have participated in multiple Pikes Peak region Screen Actors Guild feature films including “Soul Custody,” filmed in Woodland Park, and “The Engagement Plot,” filmed in Black Forest.
In 2017, they launched their own LLC to make Christian film content. They draw from their unique past to combine the rugged nature of mountain men with the intricate nature of art, Joseph Gordon said.
“We want to encourage men to be men of God with love, strength, passion and authority. We want to build on the foundations that last so we focus on doing everything with faith, hope, and love,” he said.
Joseph Gordon added, “Our biggest passion is self-producing projects so we don’t fall into the trap of Hollywood’s agendas. We are a Christian company and have no desire to take part in projects that further the agenda of this world. We want to further the Kingdom of Jesus Christ and make his name known to a lost and hurting world.”
They have an interest in the medieval era and try to incorporate swords, castles or armor in their projects. And they make most of their props to keep costs low. They are trained in leather work, metal work, sewing, wood work and creating whatever they need to meet the demands of their projects.
“We joke that we are Renaissance men,” Joseph Gordon said.
In 2019, they entered their film “Hit or Miss” in the Dallas 48 Hour Film Project and won Best of Dallas 2019, Best Acting, Best Cinematography and Best Choreography. It then went on to Filmapalooza Film Festival in the Netherlands.
Last year they partnered with ministries in Texas and Pennsylvania to do a passion play mixed with cinematic scenes filmed at Capernaum Studios in Texas. Joseph portrayed Jesus in both productions, Houston danced, Andrew filmed, and Paige did “everything else.”
In December 2019, Joseph Gordon came up with the idea for “Run,” following the teachings of the Apostle Paul, who said in Hebrews 12:1-2, “Let us run with perseverance the race that is set before us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith.”
Gordon began thinking about how often the Bible talks about being on a “path” or training for the race. He said he realized there is a parallel between running a race and the Christian faith. He found 47 pertinent scriptures and wrote a scripture-driven narrative about how to run the race as a Christian.
“Run,” is a short film that displays the spiritual application of the biblical parable.
“This isn’t a sprint. No, it’s a marathon,” Gordon said.
Filming began in May and the production included many members of Impact Christian Church in Woodland Park. The Gordon brothers used the hay barn at their family business, Colorado Horse Hay, as a studio.
Many church elders portrayed angels. Dana’s Dance and other organizations also participated. The cast included 15 main actors and more than 40 extras, with a total of around 60 people involved in all aspects of the film.
“Run” will be shown at Gold Hill Theater, 615 Midland Ave., Woodland Park at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Admittance is free, but any donations will help the Gordon brothers finance future projects.
To reserve a seat at one of the showings, go to Eventbrite.com and search for Run Official Release.