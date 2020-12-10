Teller County sheriff's deputes arrested four people Dec. 4 suspected of stealing mail in Woodland Park.
Patricia Martz, Justin Martinez, Jeremiah Thompson and Kala Thompson face multiple criminal charges including burglary and criminal mischief.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the Woodrock subdivision for reports that a stand of mailboxes had been pried open and mail and packages taken.
"A passerby spotted the suspects using a metal pry bar to open the aluminum mailboxes and when the suspects spotted the witness, they fled the area. The witness called 911 around 5 p.m. and reached a dispatcher with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office. The dispatcher was able to notify all units in the area, including nearby Woodland Park Police Department," the release states.
A Teller County deputy witnessed the suspects attempting to flee the county in a gray BMW, headed to Colorado Springs. The suspects were captured by sheriff’s deputies in front of the McDonald’s restaurant on U.S. 24, closing the road for a short period.
The investigation is ongoing and the United States Postal Service has been contacted for assistance.
If you believe you are missing mail or packages, or if your vehicle has been broken into and you are missing items, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 719-687-9652 and reference case number 20-02287.
Anyone who witnessed the break-ins on Dec. 4 is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office investigations divisions at 719-687-9652.