In response to a recent guest column published in the Courier, I was compelled to respond to the baseless accusations that were levied against me and my fellow candidates. While I strive to engage in honest discourse, it seems the author has chosen a different path. Not only is it important that the voters of Woodland Park School District are fully informed and able to make decisions based on accurate information, they need to know we take this seriously and are dedicated to professionalism and transparency.

To clarify the situation, all three of us challengers maintain an unaffiliated status, aligning with the non-partisan nature of our elections. It's unfortunate (though not surprising) that the author attempts to tarnish a candidate's reputation by referring to outdated registration details, conveniently ignoring her commitment to keeping partisan politics out of our educational institutions.

The crux of the author's argument centers around a publicly reported in-kind donation. The subsequent narrative constructed relies heavily on association fallacies, speculative assertions and unfounded claims. Under even modest scrutiny, this argument collapses. To begin with, it's important to understand that in-kind donations involve non-monetary contributions, essentially services or goods provided to the campaign, which could be things like photography, cookies for a hosted event, research support, etc. The referenced website login, valued at $400, is a tool used to aid canvassing and communication efforts. Suggesting such a tool could wield influence over the best interests of our students and families is not only far-fetched but also misleading. This contribution is a fraction of the $12,000+ in support I've garnered to date from a diverse group of 110+ local supporters, including Teller County voters, friends, and family.

The author's attempt to associate us with radical ideologies is similarly misinformed. Such claims, made without credible evidence, only serve to mislead. The insinuation that we are beholden to any single entity's influence is unfounded. Rather, we remain steadfastly committed to representing the interests of families and taxpayers. We prioritize evidence-based decision-making and remain dedicated to serving the varied needs of our district.

In the absence of substantive evidence linking "the union" to undue influence, the author resorts to speculative assertions regarding coordination. This approach is particularly unfounded given that the referenced contribution itself stands as evidence to the contrary. Furthermore, the author's effort to instill fear about the erosion of school choice and parental rights lacks a basis in reality.

In conclusion, when evaluated in the context of accurate information and established facts, the column's assertions dissolve into what can only be perceived as a targeted character assault. As dedicated candidates with integrity, our commitment lies in facilitating open conversations based on truth and understanding. As voters, we have the responsibility to make informed decisions based on a comprehensive understanding of each candidate's platform and their commitment to serving our schools and students. We look forward to opportunities to engage with the community and discuss the best path forward for our educational system.