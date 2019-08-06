Before last month, very few people knew the name Kyle Giersdorf outside of the small town of Pottsgrove, Pa., where the 16-year-old lives. If anyone in the niche video-game culture knew him, it was by his pseudonym: Bugha.
Giersdorf wiped away the competition in the Fortnite World Cup on July 28, becoming the first-ever solo world champion of the most popular video game in the universe. He won $3 million for his victory — more than the winners of Wimbledon, the Indy 500, The Masters and the Tour de France receive. The next day, Giersdorf was a guest on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.
Fortnite Battle Royale is a kind of cartoony spin on “The Hunger Games.” One hundred players (by themselves, or in teams of 2-4) are dropped onto an island, where they try to gather weapons and resources to fight against everyone else. Last player or team standing wins.
What was revolutionary about Fortnite was its price tag (free) and its availability (on every platform under the sun). And yet — without an upfront cost or any pay-to-play in-game advantages — it made $2.4 billion in 2018, according to SuperData. That sum is nearly a billion more than any other game. So how did Epic Games, Fortnite’s developer, rake in that kind of dough? Unbelievably, the answer is cosmetics: outfits, gear and dances for the character you play as.
There’s still an underground feel to this world of eSports and Twitch streaming. It’s something that eluded me until a year-and-a-half ago when I, like many others, was enlightened when musician Drake joined Tyler “Ninja” Blevins’ livestream on Twitch to play Fortnite.
In every way, Ninja has been the face of the Fortnite and gaming revolution. Following the Drake stream, and a subsequent session with Drake, rapper Travis Scott and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, Ninja penetrated the mainstream.
He made close to $10 million in 2018 from YouTube and Twitch subscribers, viewer donations and sponsors, like Samsung and Red Bull. He’s become much more of a brand — now with Ninja-branded clothing, a music album and a comic book — than a gamer at this point. A September 2018 feature on him in ESPN the Magazine was the first time an eSports athlete has graced the Worldwide Leader’s print cover. And Thursday he announced a bold decision to stream exclusively on the Microsoft-owned Mixer, a video-game live-streaming platform.
Streaming Fortnite has changed the lives, financially, for many of Ninja’s peers: Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar’s net worth is $6.5 million; Jack “CouRageJD” Dunlop’s is $2 million, and so is Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo’s, who was named one of TIME’s 25 Most Influential People on the Internet in July.
But there still seems to be a disconnect in awareness of gaming and eSports. The stigma from the outside is still that it’s kids or adults who lack social skills, sitting in their parents’ basement, drinking Mountain Dew and eating Funyuns, wasting their lives away in a virtual world. At least the phonies on Instagram are still taking those staged-to-look-unstaged photos out in the real world, right?
Which brings us back to the Fortnite World Cup, and how eSports can — and probably will — truly break out into popular culture: money. It wasn’t just Giersdorf who took home a hefty total; Epic Games doled out $30 million in prize money, with a guaranteed $50,000 for anyone who qualified over the two-day event. The company will award $100 million in total prize money in 2019.
The negative associations with gaming are not turning off the rich and influential, because they see green. According to CNBC, “Competitive gaming has taken such a leap into the mainstream in recent years that even Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs is following the industry’s growth, with the firm recently predicting that, by 2022, the audience for esports will grow to 276 million people, putting it on par with the most popular traditional sports, including the NFL.”
Some prominent celebrities who have invested in esports companies and team are Mark Cuban, Shaquille O’Neal, Alex Rodriguez, Jerry Jones, Ashton Kutcher and Michael Jordan. Robert Kraft and Stan Kroenke’s companies both own teams in the Overwatch League. Hundreds of colleges now field varsity eSports teams that hand out scholarships like they would for other athletes.
There have always been countercultural trends that polarize the population — a polarization usually defined by a generational gap. Hip-hop music and comic books were on the periphery of society, identified as this similar kind of fad. Now, everyone is listening to “Old Town Road” on their way to see “Avengers: Endgame.”
Warner Strausbaugh is a Colorado Springs resident and page designer for Pikes Peak Newspapers. Contact him with questions and feedback at warner.strausbaugh@pikespeaknewspapers.com.