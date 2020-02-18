Former Woodland Park resident Kevin Royston continues to triumph over tragedy.
Royston, 49, a resident of Woodland Park and Chipita Park from 1996 to 2008, won the silver medal in the Adaptive Snow BikeCross at last month’s X Games in Aspen. His accomplishment comes eight years after losing his left leg below the kneecap as a result of a hit-and-run car accident in 2012. Adaptive sports are for athletes that have lost a limb.
“I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to compete this year,” said Royston. “I tore my biceps tendon off my radius in a mountain bike crash last summer and was off my bike for 5 ½ months. I had only six weeks to get ready for the X Games.”
Royston worked hard to return from his latest injury so that he could manage the course that consisted of hairpin turns, climbs and big jumps.
Royston also competed in the 2019 X Games, winning a bronze in the same division.
“Had the accident not happened (that took my left leg), I never would have gotten to the point of being in the pro class,” said Royston, who lost his left leg in June 2012 while he was living in upstate New York.
At that time, Royston was an auto body technician, downhill mountain bike racer and motocross enthusiast. He learned to love those things on a deeper level when he was living in Woodland Park.
He was hit by a neighbor who fled the scene after the accident. Royston had been returning home on his bike following an 8-mile ride when the crash occurred.
The suspect ended up being caught and serving about two years in the state prison.
While Royston was recovering in a hospital bed and later at home, he thought he would never ride again.
“I didn’t ride a bicycle or anything for over two years,” Royston said.
Doing CrossFit, Royston — fitted with a prosthetic leg — learned how to run, jump, squat and balance. “I did a lot of competitions,” said Royston, who became certified as a CrossFit trainer.
Many of Royston’s friends reached out to him during his rehab, including one his old Woodland Park pals, Paul Magnuson, owner of Team Telecycle.
“I heard what happened to Kevin and we reconnected,” Magnuson said. “He was always a very good cyclist — we used to ride together quite a bit when he lived here — so it didn’t surprise me when he decided he wanted to try Adaptive Snow BikeCross.
“He’s just amazing. I can’t believe he does it. He made me realize that you can go through a life-changing event and find a lot of good. I don’t know if I would be that hearty to do what he does. I think I would just crawl up in a ball.”
Royston has had to learn new riding techniques in order to race his 450 in the X Games or while training in the mountains of Park City, Utah, where he lives a few months out of the year. He comes through the Woodland Park area about once a year with his wife, Amy, a traveling nurse.
“There is still a lot I want to accomplish,” Royston said. “Hopefully, next year I can win gold.”