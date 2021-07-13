Woodland Park’s former police chief Miles DeYoung created a toxic environment and left the department in a “dire” state, found a report by JEH Consulting that resulted in DeYoung’s retirement this month.
In announcing the chief’s retirement, effective July 1, Woodland Park City Manager Michael Lawson stated, in part: “Our officers dedicate their lives to protecting our community every day. They deserve to do so without having to live in fear of their own command staff. We cannot and will not tolerate gender bias or discrimination or harassment of any kind within our police department.”
But in a five-page letter to Lawson, DeYoung refutes the report’s claims. As well, there is no mention that DeYoung was willing to resign or retire.
In the letter, DeYoung writes that he was never interviewed about findings of gender bias, harassment, favoritism and intimidation stated in the consultant’s report. Rather, he requests that JEH interview people who work closely with him and are privy to how he conducts business.
“Speaking with these individuals may reveal yet more witnesses who contradict the complaints alleged by the central witnesses in this case,” DeYoung writes.
Last week, Lawson acknowledged DeYoung’s request.
“The City would not presume to dictate how the investigator conducted the process or risk of tainting the integrity of that process. Miles (DeYoung) requested to share his response with City staff and we accepted and seriously evaluated it,” Lawson said in an email to The Courier. “That was done prior to sitting down with Miles about the City’s response to the investigation report.”
JEH report findings
The JEH Consulting report, first published in a July 7 article in the Colorado Sun, has names of witnesses redacted.
The initial complaint against DeYoung was filed by a police department member (name redacted) with the Colorado Civil Rights Division and reviewed by JEH, a third-party firm hired by the city to investigate.
According to the report, the consultants interviewed 10 members of the Woodland Park Police Department, including the command staff. Of note, two of them, commanders Ryan Holzwarth and Andy Leibbrand are now on paid administrative leave, pending a criminal investigation unrelated to the probe of DeYoung’s conduct.
Holzwarth had been named acting chief when DeYoung was placed on leave May 13. As Holzwarth is on paid leave while the separate investigation with Liebbrand is conducted, currently in charge of the department of 22 sworn officers are Sgts. Mike McDaniel and Beth Huber, Lawson said
In recommending the termination of DeYoung, the report states that the department will, in his absence, be able to heal and operate in a cohesive, safe and respectful manner. The department must follow the city’s policies which clearly state that employees are entitled to a work environment free of harassment, intimidation, etc.
However, while lacking a chief and with two commanders under investigation by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the department is in a state of uncertainty.
A pattern of unequal treatment
The witness statements in the JEH report reveal a darker side of DeYoung’s leadership with regard to his treatment of female subordinates.
“There is a clear pattern of female officers being treated differently than their male counterparts,” the report states. “These differences can be found in the language in which females are described, training opportunities, allocation of equipment, discipline and scrutinization.”
However, some of DeYoung’s official actions previously reported in The Courier show he did promote female officers.
In September 2019, DeYoung held a ceremony to announce the promotions of six Woodland Park officers — four men and two women. Huber rose through the ranks from patrol and Master Police Officer to corporal, while Hope Couch was promoted from Master Patrol Officer to corporal. Holzwarth and Leibbrand achieved the rank of commander.
The JEH report found a preponderance of evidence that DeYoung violated the city’s rules of conduct and showed gender bias in his workplace conduct. The findings included claims of workplace violence, harassment or intimidation in addition to incidents of reprisal or retaliation.
The report states that female employees received different treatment from DeYoung than male employees did. His actions included a “1,000 mile stare” and other intimidation tactics such as ignoring an employee who defied him and actions that made “a lot of people cry,” says a complainant.
A former Woodland Park sergeant (name redacted) who was interviewed by JEH said “it was common for the Chief to retaliate against an employee by not approving training requests, shift assignments or days off.”
That sergeant went on to say, “The most egregious example of retaliation occurred when (name redacted) refused to change a report she wrote. The Chief extended her probationary period because of this refusal.”
The report refers to DeYoung’s military training in psychological warfare and intimidation tactics.
DeYoung, who was appointed chief in 2015, was trained a military police officer and psychological warfare specialist through the Army Reserve and Minnesota Army National Guard, according to his (now deleted) bio the city’s website.
DeYoung, in his letter to Lawson, denies all the complaints about his job performance.
“In short, all of these baseless allegations that were being made against me made it functionally impossible to do my job, and I received no assistance in this regard from city management,” he writes.
KRDO investigation raises questions
To date, no charges have been filed against Liebbrand and Holzwarth in the CBI/Teller County Sheriff investigation.
“We do hope for a prompt resolution” (to that investigation),” Lawson previously told The Courier. “It’s just not in our control.”
But past actions by one of the commanders that may have bearing on his investigation were recently brought to light by a report by a local television news investigation.
First, some background: In February 2019, DeYoung took an active role in supporting the mental health assessment program (MAP) at Ute Pass Regional Health Service District. The program, under the direction of paramedic James McLaughlin, is designed to intervene in crisis situations in the community as well as Woodland Park schools.
“The program has been phenomenal, a godsend,” DeYoung said in an interview with The Courier at the time. “When a kid has a medical emergency, it’s not a law enforcement issue. But our goal is to stop that crisis and figure out how to prevent it in the future.”
In October 2020, DeYoung initiated training exercises in crisis intervention that helped Woodland Park officers deal with people with mental-health issues. Holzwarth was in charge of the program.
“There are times when we deal with somebody intoxicated, people with mental health problems, veterans with PTSD,” Holzwarth said at the time, in an interview with The Courier. “We should be training officers with CIT (crisis intervention team) because it’s at the forefront of what we deal with daily.”
However, a July 8 televised report by KRDO revealed that Woodland Park Sgt. McDaniel and Cmdr. Leibbrand failed to call in any member of MAP when responding to the home of Army veteran Jeremy Mitchell in December.
Mitchell served multiple deployments, including one in Afghanistan, KRDO reported. He served the Army as a geospatial engineer and technician. After returning to Fort Carson, he was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and was medically retired in 2018.
Mitchell, 29, was in distress that December night. He died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound and his body was discovered by his wife, Jessica, on Dec. 24 in their Woodland Park home.
According to the KRDO report, Sgt. McDaniel responded alone to the Mitchell home on the night of Dec. 23. McDaniel was following up after the police department received 11 calls for help from Mitchell’s family and friends that day.
When McDaniel arrived, Mitchell’s wife said her husband would be mad if he knew the police were there.
McDaniel called Leibbrand to report that Jeremy Mitchell was drinking and yelling and said he thought Mitchell might possibly want to die by “suicide by cop.”
Per the report, Leibbrand said he thought it would be safer for the sergeant to leave rather than “force a situation where it could be violent.” According to the KRDO report, Leibbrand directed McDaniel to leave the scene.
KRDO found that Leibbrand later changed the report from that evening and sent incomplete documents in response to a public-records request made by Jessica Mitchell.
With the help of investigators from KRDO, Jessica Mitchell filed a second public-records request and was given the unaltered original report.
Woodland Park Police Detective Shannon Everhart was on duty Dec. 24 and responded to the call from Mitchell’s wife after she had found her husband dead. Everhart wrote the original report that was eventually obtained by Jessica Mitchell.
DeYoung is not mentioned in KRDO news report. But the failure of the officers to call in the mental-health resources from the MAPS program was unusual, considering that since 2018, the police department had called in the MAPS team 400 times, the report stated.
The KRDO investigative team interviewed MAP director McLaughlin, who said he wished the MAP team had had the opportunity to intervene.
As of press time, the investigation of Leibbrand and Holzwarth is ongoing.