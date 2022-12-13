More than a year after Ronald G. “Greg” Couch resigned his post as operations commander for the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, he is suing his former boss, Sheriff Jason Mikesell.
The lawsuit, submitted April 1 in United States District Court, lists 88 complaints regarding the sheriff in his official and individual capacities. Mikesell submitted an official response to the claims in May. Both men have requested a jury trial.
According to court documents obtained by The Courier, there was a significant breakdown in the relationship between the two men that led to Couch’s resignation in June 2021. But that wasn’t how it always was between the two.
“Sheriff regularly communicated with Plaintiff and trusted him, as evidenced by Sheriff Mikesell appointing Plaintiff as Commander,” states the court documents.
In his response, Mikesell acknowledges that he recruited Couch to become commander and trusted Couch in the performance of his duties.
However, beginning in March 2020, communication between the two went downhill when Couch complained to Mikesell about issues he perceived within the sheriff’s office. Among them was Couch’s concern about the sheriff’s office hiring former Pueblo police officer Brandon Victor, despite worrisome information uncovered in the officer’s background check.
On further investigation, Couch determined that Victor had been part of at least three officer-involved shootings in a period of less than 10 months, each under abnormal circumstances. When Couch disclosed the information to the sheriff, “Mikesell either did not know or appear to care about any of the concerning facts about the Pueblo officer,” Couch states in the documents.
In his response, Mikesell states that Couch’s complaints about the officer are “not sufficiently complete or accurate to allow any one of them to be admitted in whole.”
In an interview last week, Mikesell confirmed that Victor is still employed at the sheriff’s office. “He is doing a wonderful job,” the sheriff said.
According to the court documents, Mikesell added that in 2021, issues started to surface regarding Couch’s behavior and mental state. “Concerns arose that Mr. Couch may also have been consuming alcohol to excess,” the sheriff states, adding that Couch was noted to display significant mood swings and erratic behavior.
Couch attributed the behavior to an incorrect dosage of his ADHD medication. Couch also referenced financial difficulties and stress within his family.
Around this time, Couch states that the sheriff began treating him differently after it became apparent that Couch was intent on investigating personnel complaints, cooperating with state/local government on the COVID-19 response and generally rooting out corruption.
In complaint 31, Couch charges Mikesell with abuse of public funds when he directed office employees to perform work for his private business, iXero. Mikesell denies the complaint, according to the documents.
In complaint 14, Couch states that Mikesell ordered him not to cooperate with the Department of Public Health & Environment due to the sheriff’s opposition to local government’s response to COVID-19. At the time, in line with state orders, county commissioners complied by mandating masks and agreeing to the closure of some businesses.
By June 15, 2020, the state public health office granted Teller County commissioners’ request for a waiver to the restrictions, which allowed casinos, bars, churches, gyms, movie theatres and restaurants to open.
In complaint 46b, Couch states that he sent Mikesell an email informing him that someone within the county government had forged a resolution to present to county commissioners to influence other public officials at a public meeting. Mikesell states that the complaint “is not sufficiently complete or accurate to be admitted in whole.”
On June 21, 2021, Mikesell received word that Couch was walking down U.S. 24 shirtless. The sheriff then located the plaintiff on the highway and asked if he needed help. Couch responded that he was “retiring effective immediately,” and that his wife would pick him up.
Two days later, Couch sent an email to his colleagues at the sheriff’s office, copying a Courier reporter:
“I have been in law enforcement for thirty-three years as of November 2021. I came to Teller County from somewhere far, far away. I was lucky to have learned from, and have been inspired by, some of the best leaders in this profession. I have done and seen things in this career field that are beyond most people’s comprehension. I have learned to take the good from my past supervisors and leave the bad behind. You will, no doubt, be able to relate to this yourselves.
“This is the most controversial time for law enforcement members in my memory, including the Rodney King/LAPD days in early 1992.
“First, if I may pass along some wonderful and true advice that I received from someone senior to me back in the day; move around about every four years or so, if you are able. This profession will wear you and your family out if you let it. Change is both hated and welcomed in law enforcement, but we cannot have both. Consistency and new opportunities will present a dilemma to you in the future, no doubt.”
Couch worked for the sheriff’s office under Mikesell from June 2017 to June 2021, and as a sergeant from 2012 to 2015, according to his LinkedIn page. In the intervening two years, he was a criminal investigator for the 4th Judicial District Court in Colorado Springs. He had previously worked for many years in roles ranging from dispatcher to detective and reserve sheriff’s deputy in his native Oklahoma prior to coming to Colorado.
In the email, Couch urges his colleagues to take care of their mental health and family first and leave the profession if the time seems right. “Jason (Mikesell) has made it clear to me and others that he will not hold that against any of you. Do what is right for you and your family. Nobody else in this world cares for your problems more than you do. No amount of compensation is worth the stress that law enforcement can have on your life.”
In the concluding paragraph, Couch praises the boss he is now suing. “I have enjoyed many successes here at TCSO. I have suffered through many challenges. Jason (Mikesell) is a good Sheriff. He will lead this agency into the realm of greatness, so long as his extra-curricular business endeavors do not over-shadow the good in his leadership. The environment in the media is not like it used to be. Every law enforcement member is under unbelievable levels of scrutiny. Any perception of impropriety or conflict of interest is immediately magnified 100 times. It is difficult to survive those perceptions, long term.”
Asked for comment about the lawsuit, Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams, replied in an email: “The BOCC is not a party to the lawsuit filed by a former employee of the sheriff’s office against the Teller County Sheriff. As the Chairman of the BOCC, I cannot specifically comment on pending litigation. The Sheriff has denied the claims and I fully support the Sheriff and the Teller County Law Enforcement Team.”
Couch’s LinkedIn page states that he is currently a captain for the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office in Norman, Okla. The Courier was unable to reach him for comment.
Mikesell is represented by Leslie L. Schluter and Sophia Fernald, with Dagner/Schluter/Werber LLC in Denver. Couch is represented by Baumgartner Law LLC, in Englewood.
Last week, Mikesell commented on the lawsuit. “The problem with an active lawsuit is not being able to make a statement,” he said. “What I would ask is that people just realize that when the lawsuit concludes, the truth comes out.”
Mikesell said he is skeptical about the motives behind the lawsuit. “Many times, when law firms release information about a lawsuit, most times that is to attempt to sway public opinion and force people into settlement agreements,” he said. “So, until everything comes out with the lawsuit, depending on a settlement agreement, some lawsuits are closed, depending on which law firm wants that to be done. In local government, or any type of governmental lawsuit, the information being released is sometimes just to create the doubt to force organizations to settle.”
The lawsuit was first reported in an article in the online edition of the Colorado Springs Independent.