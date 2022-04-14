Don Angell, 64, was arrested around 3 p.m. April 13 and taken to the Teller County jail.
Former director of Teller County’s Office of Emergency Management, Angell was fired by the commissioners last month, with no reason given.
According to a release from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, Angell is charged with harassment, strikes, shoves and kicks.
According to information provided to a Courier reporter by board members of the Florissant Fire Protection District, Angell was involved in an altercation at the home of Mike Bailey, chief of the fire district, on April 2. Bailey was placed on paid administrative leave this month by the district board, which did not provide reasons for the suspension. Angell and his wife, Patti Angell, who is the fire district's administrator, had gone to the Bailey home to retrieve a district vehicle and an altercation between Don Angell and Bailey ensued.
However, the arrest record does not establish a connection between the altercation and the charges that Angell faces today.
According to the release, Angell remains at the jail.