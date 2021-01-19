In his final days of serving Teller County for eight years as a county commissioner, Norm Steen is closing one door and opening another.
Steen has accepted a position as District Director for Congressman Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, who represents the 5th Congressional District.
“I am honored to continue serving Teller County, and one of the congressman’s priorities is to stay well-connected with this district,” Steen said, speaking before his final meeting as a county commissioner Jan 12
Steen is well-connected, which includes representing the county on the board of Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, for which he served as chairman in 2018-19.
In December, PPACG presented Steen with the inaugural Communities Working Together award, which was inspired by the late Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy.
A member of the State Transportation Advisory Committee, Steen gave regular updates at commissioners meetings on issues that affected Teller County. As well, he served on the Statewide Freight Advisory Committee while advocating for the county at the state level.
In his new role with Lamborn, Steen will offer a voice for the people of Teller, El Paso, Park, Chaffee and Fremont counties. “My plan is to reach out early to counties and cities in the district,” Steen said.
Steen has wasted no time between jobs. Last month launched Gx Consulting LLC, Connecting You to Government Executive Experience. “There are 58 county commissioners leaving office this month in Colorado,” Steen said. “We want to be able to capture those talents.”
Steen served for six years with the U.S. Army on active duty as an infantry officer, and 26 years with the Army National Guard in Armor. He retired as a Brigadier General and a Legion of Merit award recipient.
“I love tempo, love service. As a commissioner I always watched out for Teller County at the state and federal levels,” he said. “This is going to be one more step.”