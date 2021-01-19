After serving two four-year terms as a Teller County commissioner, Marc Dettenrieder bid farewell earlier this month and started a new job the next day, Jan. 13.
Named Economic & Development Manager for Elbert County, Dettenrieder inaugurates the new position for the county. “My focus is to recruit and attract new business, to increase the tax revenue base,” he said.
After his first day on the job in Kiowa, Dettenrieder sounded pumped about the possibilities. “Elbert is next to three large counties, Arapahoe, Douglas and El Paso,” he said. “A huge percentage of Elbert County residents are commuting out of the county to work.”
Housing in Elbert is more affordable than in the other counties and, as a result, people are moving to the county and building houses. “There is a good quality of life in Elbert,” Dettenrieder said.
Elbert County is diverse. While the west side of the county is more urban, the east side, Lincoln County, is rural, agricultural. “And I-70 cuts through Elbert on the northern side,” Dettenrieder said.
With around 30,000 residents, Elbert has three times the land mass of Teller, said Dettenrieder, who recently relocated to Castle Rock.
In 2018, Xcel Energy Colorado built a 300-turbine wind farm, Rush Creek Wind Project, that covers nearly 100,000 acres, some of it in Elbert County. “There is a huge push for renewable energy in the county,” Dettenrieder said.
As well, there are 100 outstanding permits by the oil and gas industry waiting for approval, he added. “Elbert County is oozing with potential,” he said. “We will look to the future to increase and develop public services and create jobs.”
Known for his boundless energy, Dettenrieder represented Teller County on the board of Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, Teller County Emergency Planning and Teller County Wildfire Community Protection Plan committees. In 2014, he was appointed by Gov. Bill Owens to the Colorado Emergency Planning Commission and the Colorado Workforce Development Council.
He was a board member of Court Appointed Special Advocate as well as DayBreak, a Day Program for Adults.
Dettenrieder has followed a self-described eclectic career, beginning as a television news reporter with KRDO. Over time, he worked as a financial planner and educator. For several years he worked for the Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mining Co., and most recently served eight years as a county commissioner.
“With the new position, I’ll still be able to work and serve county government but in a different role,” he said.