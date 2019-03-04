Teller County District Court Judge Scott Sells sentenced a Woodland Park man to four years to life in prison following his guilty plea of sexual assault on a child and other charges.
Richard Fretterd was arrested by Teller County detectives Dec. 14 and charged with numerous child sex assault charges based on complaints.
Fretterd had appeared on a television series called “Prospectors,” a weekly reality show that premiered on The Weather Channel in March 2013. The show follows miners in the Colorado Rocky Mountains as they look for precious metals and gems. The Weather Channel has since pulled the show off the air.
“Fretterd’s conviction and sentencing should serve as a stark reminder to those who commit sex crimes in Teller County, especially against children: the full capabilities of law enforcement will be coming for you. These kind of atrocities against the weak will not stand in our community,” said TCSO spokesperson Cmdr. Greg Couch.
The victims were three middle school-aged children. The crimes happened over a period of years and there were multiple instances of sexual contact. Fretterd was in his 60s at the time. After victims came forward, Teller County Sheriff’s detectives and the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office investigated and prosecuted the case.