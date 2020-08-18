Sean Devoy was fierce and unyielding when he started at defensive end for the Woodland Park High School football team during the 2011 season.
He continues to use those qualities as a Petty Officer 2nd Class in the Navy.
“Sean played really hard and he ended up making a huge difference for us,” said Woodland Park football coach Joe Roskam. “He was outgoing and got after it. It doesn’t surprise me he’s still that way.”
Devoy, 26, is stationed in Naples, Italy, where he is working as a hospital corpsman at the Naval Hospital. His skills are vital to maintaining the health of the sailors in the Naples area.
“My fellow emergency room corpsmen and I are living in history right now as we face the pandemic, and I feel that we are contributing to the legacy of the Hospital Corps,” Devoy said in a Navy press release. “Maybe one day, people will look back at us and how we responded to COVID-19 in Italy. It’s exciting to think that the work we’ve done and continue to do could help those that come after us.”
Devoy, a 2012 Woodland Park graduate, started in his only season of varsity football for the Panthers. His 44 total tackles were seventh-best on the team.
Devoy credits his upbringing in Woodland Park for his success in the Navy today.
“I grew up with a strong sense of community and that has motivated me to want to participate and be present in this community,” Devoy said in the release. “Here in Naples, we all have to support one another through these difficult times with COVID, not just our military community but also our Italian host nation partners. This pandemic affects us all and we have to fight it together.”