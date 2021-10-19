From its beginnings which included crushing aluminum cans to raise $400 a year to help students make healthy choices, within three years the Community of Caring was overseeing a $200,000 annual budget with $3 million in assets.
Founded by Mary Bielz in 1998 as a school-based education program, Community of Caring took off with a $4,000 donation from a senior citizen to fund basic needs for children and families in Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1.
A year later, the nonprofit organization established its multiple programs at the Aspen Mine Center, whose executive director is Ted Borden. The two nonprofit organizations work in concert, each helping fulfill the vision of mitigating the negative effects of gaming, poverty, transiency and substance abuse.
“One of biggest challenges is addiction services, because no one up here takes Medicare, which pays for outpatient mental health services,” said Borden, referring to Medicare Part B, which covers outpatient mental- and behavioral-health services and screenings for alcohol abuse for senior citizens.
An auxiliary benefit is the sense of community fostered by the center, one that enriches lives, not only of the recipients but for the volunteers who pitch in to help with the outreach. The thrift and gift shop, for instance, is managed by volunteers led by Barb Ingold.
Profits from the store help provide temporary financial assistance and advice, counseling and reassurance (check-in) calls for senior citizens, a food pantry and Medicaid health navigation.
On the second level, a branch of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center provides career guidance and job opportunities, with Brent Kennedy and Denise Wilson.
However, as needs increased, the organizations outgrew the building and last year purchased the former Madame June’s Casino, a 6,000-square-foot, two-story building on Bennett Avenue. The purchase included the adjacent nine lots.
A $780,000 project funded, in part, by a $618,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Department of Local Affairs, the new headquarters will have offices for multiple agencies.
“We could not have done this without Clay Brown and DOLA,” said Borden, referring to DOLA’s regional manager.
Some offices, including Borden’s, as well as the thrift store, will remain in the original building.
The renovation project is massive, a construction undertaking that incorporates saving the elegance of the 20th-century casino with the practical requirements of the expansion such as rooms for information technology, an elevator and kitchen for life-skills classes by the Department of Human Services.
The project donors include Newmont Mining Corp., the Balke Trust Fund, Community of Caring for remodeling costs, DOLA’s CBDG, Myron Stratton Foundation, private donations and Park State Bank & Trust, which sold the casino to the foundation.
Duane Johnson, with Hartland-Reliant construction, is the general manager of the project.