Greg Holley’s presence on the Woodland Park High School football field still sends rippling effects through the community.
Thirteen years after he coached his last game as the Panthers lead man, Holley returned to the “City Above the Clouds” earlier this month. He was in town for the Sept. 6 season opener as a guest of current football coach Joe Roskam. Along with Holley were about a dozen of his former players — including his son George — from the 1999 team that won a league championship and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Most of that team was together in 2000 when the Greg Holley-led Panthers played in the 3A state championship game, losing to Cañon City.
Holley addressed the newest Panthers in the locker room prior to the game with Conifer and left at halftime with George Holley, who now works as a Mesa County deputy district attorney in Grand Junction.
The evening presented a lot of great memories for the Holleys, much different than the last time Greg Holley walked the sidelines for the Panthers in an official capacity in November 2006. Days after that season ended, Holley was fired by then Woodland Park athletic director and (defensive coordinator for the football team) Del Garrick, who now works as the school district’s human resource director.
“It would have been nice to be like (Manitou Springs coach) George Rykovich or (Cheyenne Mountain head coach) Carl Fetters and I could just go ahead and retire when I wanted to,” Greg Holley said at the Conifer game. “I could have left when we went to the state championship. But you know what, I figured I was going to be around here doing what I do in Woodland Park because I had that kind of loyalty to this program thinking that that would be reciprocated.”
Holley said he was shocked by his firing all those years ago, and that it came without warning.
“There were other issues, but the main thing was that Del (Garrick) thought I didn’t know football,” said Holley, who lives in Glenwood Springs.
Holley was the head coach at Luray (Virginia) High School in 1993, the year prior to taking over the Woodland Park program. He led Luray to a 10-3 record and an appearance in the Division I state semifinals. It was Luray’s first appearance in the state football playoffs in its 90-year history.
He was named the Virginia high school football coach of the year in 1993.
Before Luray, Holley coached at Soroco (Oak Creek, Colo.) for three seasons, leading that team to a 27-7 record and three state quarterfinals appearances.
George Holley still is bothered by the way his father was dismissed.
“I’m not very happy with the way Del Garrick treated my father and dismissed him,” George Holley said. “Del was the defensive coordinator and AD that year and quit on this team in Week 8. He resigned. What he did was wrong and ridiculous. You don’t dare quit on a team and then turn around and fire my dad. He got rid of my dad and (this school) hasn’t had a winning season since.”
Asked about Holley and the circumstances surrounding his departure, Garrick told the Courier that he did resign as defensive coordinator from Holley’s staff following its 2006 Week 8 game, a 20-13 home loss to Florence.
“I don’t remember how everything went down,” Garrick said. “That was a long time ago and I don’t remember all the scenarios.”
Garrick declined to talk about the details surrounding Holley’s firing, but did acknowledge that Holley did a lot to resurrect the program.
“Greg did a lot of great things for Woodland Park,” said Garrick, a Woodland Park graduate who took the time to shake hands with the Holleys during the Sept. 6 game. “He got here and turned a program around that wasn’t having any success into a contender. There are a lot of great things that happened. I think that it’s great they could come back here tonight and be honored in this situation.”
The season prior to his firing, Greg Holley directed the Panthers to a 7-3 record in 2005 and coached in the All-State Game.
Holley’s coaching career spanned four decades. The part he said he cherishes most was his 13 seasons with the Panthers. When he came on board in 1994, the program had recently ended a 49-game losing streak. The team was 3-56 in the previous six seasons before Holley took over.
By 1997, the Panthers were 6-5, advancing to the first round of the state playoffs. Holley’s overall coaching record at Woodland Park was 70-73.
“There was a long tradition of losing here when I took over this program, but then again it was a long tradition of losing at Luray,” Holley said. “We changed the culture around here. We got these kids believing they could have success. And with that came winning.”
Holley reached the pinnacle of his coaching career when he guided the Panthers to the 2000 3A state championship game after playoff victories over Sterling (53-0), Rifle (24-17) and Windsor (21-7). The Panthers lost to Cañon City in the finals (39-12).
In 2007, Garrick replaced Holley with Brent Cottrell, who was previously coach at Cheyenne Mountain High School, where he led that team to a 5-5 record in 2006. Cottrell guided the Panthers for four seasons, compiling a 13-27 record. He was replaced by Roskam, who has led the team since 2011. Woodland Park teams are 25-57 under Roskam.
“Joe is a good coach,” Greg Holley said. “He’s doing all he can so this program can have success.”
Following his firing as the Panthers’ coach, Holley stayed on as a teacher at WPHS for the 2007-08 school year before moving to Roaring Fork (Carbondale) as head football coach and athletic director. In three seasons there his teams went 11-19.
He then served as an assistant coach at Glenwood Springs, Rifle and Coal Ridge. This year marks the is the first football season in 42 years Holley is not coaching.
“You’ve got to take the good with the bad when you coach,” Holley said. “When you have talented players they make you look really good as a coach. But it’s not always that way every year.”