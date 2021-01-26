Precocious is a word you could use to describe Emil Tapper.
He was born eight weeks early in Colorado Springs in September 2002. After a month in NICU, he went home with his parents Gunnar and Ingela Tapper, in Bluebird Hill near Woodland Park.
The Tappers moved to Florissant a year later and he attended school in Divide. School proved to be a struggle for him, and after first grade, Emil was homeschooled. He started using a keyboard instead of writing, which better enabled Emil to learn and function.
“Overall, it’s been an interesting journey. We took Emil out of school in first grade when he simply refused to read and write. The same kid that was a walking-talking dinosaur encyclopedia and pushed the guides hard at the dinosaur museum when he was around six. Now, he’s a writer and an avid reader. Go figure,” remarked Gunnar Tapper, Emil’s father.
Emil described growing up in Colorado as being, “like living in a fortress on top of the world where one was untouchable and free from the troubles of the rest of the world. Going outside was always an adventure, and there’s nothing like waking up in the morning and see Pikes Peak on the horizon. A ride anywhere was like a scenic movie, no matter the season.”
At age 6, Emil began to study judo at a dojo in Divide, and soon started competing. At 8, he began to train at a dojo in Colorado Springs, and at 12, he trained for a short time at the Olympic Training Center.
After the family moved to Texas when he was 15, Emil focused on Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and now trains out of Brazilian Fight Factory in Austin. He’s a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu and a brown belt in judo.
Emil attended the University of Texas’s online school through his freshman year of high school. He did satisfactory work, but for final exams, he was required to go to campus and take the tests by hand. That was a struggle until Emil was assigned a counselor who ran tests and eventually diagnosed him with Dysgraphia, a learning disability which was the root of his handwriting problems. He was then allowed to use the keyboard for testing.
“For all my life, I’ve done writing and professional writing on a keyboard. I type relatively fast, and writing with a keyboard has also allowed me to read quickly. I can also type a paragraph without looking at the keyboard while talking to someone,” he said.
For the latter years of high school, Emil transferred to an online school out of Georgia. The transformation was amazing, and Emil graduated in December 2020 in less than three years with a 4.0 GPA and valedictorian honors.
“Overcoming dysgraphia was interesting. It was not about strength or will, but cunning and adaption,” Emil said. When he was younger, he struggled to do math because his handwriting was bad, and it was hard to use a pencil. When he became homeschooled, his parents let him do math with a keyboard.
“Switching from a pencil to a keyboard was a miracle. In an instant, I could do math easily,” he said.
At around age 9 or 10, Emil became interested in writing and made a few attempts at writing books. His early writing career consisted mainly of text roleplay, which is a turn-based way of writing stories between two or more people.
At 15, he joined a chat platform, Discord, which he says helped him quite a bit in developing his skills. “Discord is where I met my friend Logeenth from Malaysia. Logeenth and I have had many interesting roleplays and still roleplay to this day. Logeenth really helped me write better and led me to write ‘Forgive Us’ and professional writing,” Emil said.
“Forgive Us,” Emil’s first book to be published, and one he started at age 16, was finished in 2019. He spent 2020 on the editing and publication process.
In the fantasy genre, “Forgive Us” was inspired by fictional works like “Wall-E,” “Fallout,” and “Nine.” It begins with the concept of the lone survivor, Oliver.
At first, Emil thought “Forgive Us” was just going to be about Oliver and his struggle to get water. The story continued with London and Rose, who are based on the father-daughter relationship seen in a lot of games.
When Emil created the second perspective, he continued with a third in the character Simon. Simon’s story is based on not only “Wall-E” but also “1984.”
“I’ve always loved post-apocalyptic fiction in general. I considered making zombies or nukes, but thought they were overdone,” Emil said. “I eventually settled on pollution apocalypse because they are rarely done and offer a good message about environmental awareness. The masks that all the characters have to wear are based on World War I and Cold War-era gas mask photos, along with the ‘Metro’ series.
“The idea did not come from either source but was a logical adaptation that I imagined humans would have to make. Who knew that I was predicting mask fashion?”
Emil’s 364-page book “Forgive Us,” described as “post-apocalyptic fiction” on Amazon.com was published in December under this pseudonym, E.T. Gunnarsson. Editorial and Amazon reviews have been positive. A four-week publication campaign for the United Kingdom is planned for later this month, and a U.S. campaign is planned to commence in March.
The 18-year-old is working on a prequel, “Utlänning,” and preparing to begin attending the online Ashworth College in August. He plans to focus on a marketing degree to complement his professional writing ambitions.
Emil credits his parents for their patience and willingness to work with him, reading books to him, which also helped inspire his writing ambitions.
Emil’s favorite author is J.R.R. Tolkien because of the influences of Norse mythology and history in his works. He also admires Stephen King. When Emil was younger, his father read King’s “Dark Tower” series to him, and he feels it had a subconscious effect on his writing.
He also idolizes Snorri Sturluson, an Icelandic historian, poet and politician. “He does not directly inspire my writing, but I believe that without the literature he’s written, fiction would be in a much different place. I think Snorri’s works still inspire modern authors, even 780 years after his death,” Emil said.
Emil has also taken up charcoal art. It has helped toughen his hands to be able to write short sentences. He says he still struggles with the shapes and swirls of the Latin alphabet, so instead he writes in an old alphabet called Medieval Futhark. He said he found the line-based letters really easy to write and claims that it’s fun to show people that he can write in Futhark and read it.