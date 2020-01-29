Veterinarian Kristin Doust currently cares for four koala bears orphaned by the wildfires that have been raging in the country since September. But she’d like to help many more.
A former resident of Divide, where she specialized in using acupuncture and chiropractic to treat horses and dogs, Doust founder of Back to the Bush Rehab in Australia. She has switched her focus to the native Australian herbivorous marsupial, the koala.
She and her husband, Timothy Doust and their daughters, Piper and Sedona, moved last year to Toowoomba, in Queensland, Australia, where she began working with Australia’s wildlife. “It’s been a life-changing experience,” she said, speaking via a Skype interview. “The things I get to do are amazing.”
For instance, she’s done surgery on snakes and repaired the shells of turtles hit by cars. “And I’ve completely fallen in love with the koalas,” she said. “But their plight is heartbreaking.”
Australian koalas have suffered disease as well as loss of habitat due to the catastrophic fires. “They’re having to live in smaller areas,” Doust said. “So when they do have threats — bush fires, drought —which, of course, led to such terrible fires — they lose their habitat.”
As a result, the koalas struggle as a species, their survival threatened by fire as well as by chlamydia, a sexually-transmitted bacterial infection common in humans. It’s affecting koalas in epidemic proportions, and to treat the infected marsupials requires a six-week in-hospital treatment. “But over that six weeks, they’re not climbing any trees and lose their fitness,” Doust said. “The combination of those cases made me think about doing something with my property, 25 acres. We’ve got some areas with eucalyptus trees.”
In a normal time, the koalas would be released to where they came from. “They’re very territorial so if you release them somewhere else, they will try to get back to where they came from; they’ll cross highways,” she said.
While there are certified caretakers for koalas, there aren’t enough to help the animals retain their fitness to survive in the wild. “This year because of the drought, lots of (koala) moms are dumping their babies because there is just no food out there, or worst circumstances, the mom dies after being hit by a car,” she said. “If the baby is still in the pouch, it might survive an accident.”
She started with one and today is raising four baby koalas, one without a mother and three whose mothers let them go. “One of them, a female, had fallen out of a tree and cracked her skull,” Doust said. “Her name is Spirit.”
For now the koalas are in a place with sunshine and trees to climb. “My fantastic husband built me an enclosure,” she said. Before that, the koala babies “were living in my guest room,” she said.
But Doust wants to expand the facility to increase the number of koalas she can take. “We want to do a big enclosure for the adults but we’ll also do a small one around a ‘kindy’ tree, which will be practice for the babies,” she said, referring to a kindergarten tree.
The fence is specialized and has to be buried to stop the koalas from digging. “At its simplest, it’s a chain-link fence with a three-foot-wide plate at the top with a solid plastic barrier they can’t get a claw into,” she said. “That’s what makes the fence so expensive — we priced it out and need about $20,000(U.S. dollars).”
To aid with that cost, Doust started a gofundme page, tinyurl.com/syf7kta. Created Jan. 7, the page is already nearly halfway to its $20,000 goal.
As of last week the fires were still burning across the continent, but recent rainstorms have offered relief. “I actually have green grass growing, for the first time,” she said. “So we’re breathing that sigh of relief.”
But the devastation has ignited a flame within the veterinarian from Divide. “It is an amazing journey, from working on dogs and horses to working with koalas,” she said. “They are such amazing creatures with beautiful personalities; they’re all so different.”