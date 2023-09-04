A former Cripple Creek detective was given a 60-day jail sentence by a Teller County Judge in August after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an inappropriate sexual relationship with an alleged victim in a sex trafficking case, and attempting to cover up the relationship after the fact.

In June former Cripple Creek detective Alexander Kenoyer, 36, pleaded guilty to two charges: Attempt to influence a public servant, a class-4 felony, and public indecency, a petty offense.

According to the affidavit for the incident, Kenoyer’s relationship with the victim began over text message in 2021 and the two first met to have sex at a local hotel in November of that year.

The affidavit states that sexually explicit text messages between the two were intertwined with the woman occasionally asking about her case and for legal advice. Texts also revealed alleged sexual contact between the two in Kenoyer’s office at the Cripple Creek police station and in his police vehicle.

The relationship ended when Kenoyer refused to leave his wife. A short time later, the Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation launched a probe into his misconduct and Kenoyer asked the victim to lie to law enforcement on his behalf in an attempt to save his job.

The victim appeared at Kenyoer’s sentencing hearing on Monday via Webex and asked for Judge Scott Sells to impose the maximum possible sentence allowable under the plea deal.

The victim spoke at length about how Kenoyer took advantage of her when she was in a vulnerable place, noting that her sexual relationship with Kenoyer began less than a week after she filed her police report at the Cripple Creek Police Department.

“He (Kenoyer) saw me as a target, a toy and an easily influenceable member of society he could use,” the victim said during her impact statement. “He convinced me that he cared for me.”

The victim went on to state that Kenoyer posted sexually explicit images and videos of her on the internet without her consent, and that to this day many of those photos and videos remain on the internet.

Prosecutor Kelson Castain informed the court after the victim’s statement that the District Attorney’s Office was aware of the presence of the sexually explicit content containing the victim, but that there is currently no evidence Kenoyer was the one who posted the images and videos online, noting it could have been the result of an online hack. However, Castain stated new criminal charges could be filed against Kenoyer if evidence arises that he was the one responsible for posting the images and videos to publicly accessible websites.

During his statement Castain also advocated for Sells to issue the maximum possible sentence to Kenoyer, echoing many of the points made by the victim regarding Kenoyer abusing his power on a vulnerable woman, but also added that this isn’t new for Kenoyer.

Castain stated that Kenoyer had used his position as a law enforcement official to have a sex with a woman involved in a traffic incident years prior to the more recent allegations.

Castain stated that Kenoyer had sexual intercourse with this woman while on duty only hours after the incident, and that he allegedly apologized to his superiors after they were informed of the incident and said: “It’s an abuse of the position I hold as an officer.”

“The lessons he (Kenoyer) supposedly learned previously have not sunk in yet,” Castain said of Kenoyer’s previous actions. “I’m asking for a jail sentence. ... (Kenoyer) needs to be held accountable.”

In rebuttal, Kenoyer’s attorney Patrick Mika didn’t deny that Kenoyer’s actions deserved consequence, but stated that Kenoyer just made bad decisions “isolated to to those two particular events,” and that it shouldn’t take away from the good that Kenoyer did as a member of law enforcement.

“We are humans, we make bad decisions,” Mika said. “He had a difficult and high pressure job. ... He has performed his job, by most accounts, professionally.”

Prior to Judge Sells issuing his sentence, Kenoyer himself apologized to the victim and the community for his actions.

“I want to express how sorry I am for the hurt I caused,” Kenoyer said to the court.

While Judge Sells acknowledged that people make mistakes and applauded Kenoyer for completing his court mandated 100 hours of community service, Sells stated that it doesn’t make up for his actions.

“You absolutely took advantage of her,” Sells said directly to Kenoyer. “You made a concise decision to mislead the chief of police, you made a concise decision to mislead your co-workers.”

Sells went on to impose the maximum possible sentence allowable under the plea agreement of 60 days in jail, with credit for two days time served, and two years of supervised probation upon release.

“I’m imposing a jail sentence because your actions absolutely cry out for it,” Sells said.

Kenoyer is required to report to the Teller County jail on Thursday to begin his sentence. Sells stated he had no problem with Kenoyer serving his sentence in Park County jail due to concerns over his safety as a former law enforcement official in Teller County.