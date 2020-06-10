During her junior and senior years at Woodland Park High School, Lisa Kozleski served as editor of the student newspaper, the Panther Clause.
At that time, in the late 1980s, WPHS and The Courier partnered to share the work of student journalists once a month in the paper.
Kozleski, a 1990 WPHS graduate, interned at The Courier the summer after high school, and for half the summer after her junior year of college. As an intern, she earned $75 a week.
Last week, Kozleski, now editor of Wider Horizons, Lethbridge College’s magazine, and senior writer in the college’s Advancement Office in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, was named Alberta Magazine Editor of the Year.
Her proud dad, Gene Kozleski of Woodland Park, forwarded the announcement of his daughter’s award to The Courier. “Thought you might find this interesting that a former staff member at the Courier won this award,” he said in an email.
We reached out to Lisa about her experience starting her writing career at WPHS and The Courier.
By email, she related that she worked with former Courier editor Ruth Zirkle and Jon Zaleski from 1988-1990 while editor of the Panther Clause. “We would have one page of news in the Courier once a month,” Lisa Kozleski said.
She added, “I learned so much while working with the whole Courier team — marveling at Carole Sperry’s incredible proofreading skills, loving Chuck Miller’s photo skills, admiring Ruth’s (Zirkle’s) quiet leadership, intelligence, excellent writing, and dedication to accuracy and objectivity. I think those experiences all influenced me and helped me and have been a part of my professional life ever since. And I think that’s one of the best things about growing up in a small town with a small paper — where else would a high school kid get a chance to learn and write and contribute in meaningful ways, from people committed to taking the time to teach and guide? What a gift I was given.”
After high school, Kozleski pursued studies that led to a career in writing and editing. She earned her bachelor’s in English in 1994 from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Wash., was editor of the South Pierce County Dispatch weekly newspaper in Eatonville, Wash. after graduating, then moved east. She wrote for the Philadelphia Inquirer and The Morning Call (Allentown, Pa.), before taking a writing instructor position at Lethbridge College in 2004.
Since 2011, Kozleski has worked in her current writing and editing capacity for the southern Alberta college, located less than a three-hour drive from the U.S. border.
She said she was touched that her dad shared her recent award with The Courier. “Isn’t it awesome how proud parents are even when you are 47?” Kozleski wrote in the email.
She recalled Woodland Park as being “one of the most beautiful places in the world.”
Per the Lethbridge College news release, Kozleski, who has edited college alumni magazine “Wider Horizons” since 2013, was named Editor of the Year by the Alberta Magazine Publishers Association on June 1.
“Kozleski’s excellent work was exemplified as ‘Wider Horizons’ was named a finalist by AMPA in five additional categories ... including being named one of three finalists for Magazine of the Year,” the release states.
“Lisa has taken our magazine to unexpected levels, always embracing her role with unmatched enthusiasm and vigour [sic],” says Sandra Dufresne, the college’s Executive Director of Advancement. “Her years working as a journalist and instructing at the post-secondary level have served Lethbridge College well, and she is a respected colleague to all. One of the more admirable qualities Lisa possesses is her ability to take chances. She never sticks to a formula — even a winning one.”
Kozleski “pushed the magazine to new heights in 2019, with two special issues that earned industry acclaim. The winter issue focused on the opioid crisis and how it’s changed the working world of Lethbridge College grads, while the spring issue celebrated the stories of inspiring Indigenous women connected to the college,” the release continued.
“Wider Horizons” is published each January, May and September and goes out to more than 26,000 Lethbridge College alumni and community members.