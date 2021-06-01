Woodland Park High School principal Kevin Burr didn’t have to look far to find his new boys’ basketball coach.
Brian Gustafson, the chief financial officer for the school district, was hired to take over the team, replacing John Paul Geniesse. It will mark Gustafson’s second tenure as the program’s leading man.
He is also the school’s boys’ golf coach and will continue to serve in that position.
“One of the great things about stepping away is that it was kind of a reset,” Gustafson said. “I’ve been able to evaluate areas I can still grow. I’m a teacher, and the opportunity to teach kids is where I feel I can fulfill that passion in a positive way.”
Gustafson, 46, is a 1992 graduate of the school. He played basketball as a prep. Four years after he graduated he returned to the program as an assistant coach in 1996. He remained in that role until 2001 when he was named the head coach.
Gustafson enjoyed his best success midway through his first tenure. His 2006-07 team went 10-15 and won a Class 4A state playoff game, a 73-71 overtime thriller at home over Rock Canyon.
That playoff victory is the only one of its kind for the boys’ program in several decades, according to records kept by previous Woodland Park coaches.
Gustafson’s 2007-08 team went 6-18 and again made the state playoffs. The Panthers nearly played the spoiler’s role when they found themselves tied with higher seed Longmont at the end of regulation. Woodland Park lost 63-56 in overtime.
Woodland Park has not qualified for the postseason since that season.
“That’s ancient history to the kids we have in the program now,” Gustafson said.
Gustafson stepped down as coach and the school’s athletic director following the 2011-12 season. He spent a year attending coaching camps and clinics around the country.
In October 2013, he was hired as an assistant men’s coach at Colorado College and worked under the tutelage of Andy Partee for seven seasons. Last winter, Gustafson was an assistant under Jeff Conarroe, who took over for Partee. Gustafson resigned his post at CC earlier this spring.
Gustafson takes over a Woodland Park team that went 5-9 in the abbreviated 2020-21 season. Among the players expected to return is junior-to-be Sonny Ciccarelli, who led the team in points (17.2) and rebounds (4.4).
“This is a team with some pretty good experience,” Gustafson said. “Kudos to Coach Geniesse for the hard work he and the kids put in last season.”
Because the spring prep season is running into late June and since there is not much clarity over what kind of contact teams can have, Gustafson envisions a summer season where there are a lot of open gyms.
“We will be focusing heavily on us,” he said. “It’s been a while since we’ve had some open gyms. We need to learn from each other and add some tweaks to this and adjustments to that.”
Among Gustafson’s goals is getting next year’s team to the postseason.
“I want this group of guys to be able to experience what the kids in the mid-2000s and late 1990s experienced,” he said. “For us to do that, we have to focus on the process.”