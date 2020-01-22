Forest Ridge Senior Living is hosting classes for students to earn nursing assistant certification. The classes are conducted by Nursing & Therapy Services of Colorado.
The 80-hour course includes classroom instruction as well as laboratory and clinical experience. Classes are from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Feb. 3 through Feb. 27. The class needs at least six students in order to proceed.
Tuition is $950, which includes the up-front registration fee of $150. For students who can’t afford the tuition, there are opportunities provided by the Pikes Peak Workforce Center.
“The course is super for Teller County because people who live here won’t have to go down the pass for their education,” said Jamie Hutchins, director of nursing at Forest Ridge. “I started my career with a CNA class.”
With at least three facilities that need CNAs, the Aspen, UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and Forest Ridge, the area offers plenty of opportunities for a job in the field. “It’s definitely a growing need in the county and we’re growing as a facility,” Hutchins said.
“If people are interested in the medical field in any way, students can see if the interest is really there,” said Cindy Blauch, LPN and staff development coordinator at Forest Ridge.
For information or to register, call NTSOC at 719-574-5562.