Forest Ridge Senior Living is happy to be collaborating alongside the Golden Bridge Network to support the needs of seniors in our community.
The facility has been a part of caring for the needs of seniors since we first opened our doors in 2016. Forest Ridge Senior Living was created from a vision by Robert Schleicher, which developed from noticing a need for senior care in Teller County. While developing plans, Schleicher spoke with a multitude of health care experts and designed Forest Ridge Senior Living to meet the needs of seniors in our community. These needs included therapy/rehabilitation services, long term care, memory care, and/or hospice care. In the design of Forest Ridge Senior Living there are many unique features such as: small neighborhoods with intimate dining areas; all private rooms; and private bathrooms within each room.
Forest Ridge Senior Living has had the opportunity to allow medically inclined personnel to work in the community in which they live. The facility employs over 100 staff members, which include: nurses, certified nursing assistants, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, cooks, dietary staff, housekeeping staff, laundry staff, maintenance staff, and office personnel.
Forest Ridge Senior Living offers an opportunity for members in our community to begin a career in the healthcare field. Collaborating with Nursing Therapy Services of Colorado, Forest Ridge Senior Living has been able to offer certified nursing assistant (CNA) courses on a scholarship. These courses allow for hands-on training and experience in a healthcare setting. Pikes Peak Workforce has assisted in these courses by offering financial resources for students who enroll in this program. Forest Ridge Senior Living has also had the opportunity to host students from Pikes Peak Community College and Angels of Care CNA program. If you or someone you know is interested in our CNA program, please contact Diane Herndon or Dawn Bohnen at 719-686-6500.
Our mission is to provide “Compassionate Care with Heart” to those whom we have been entrusted to care for. If you are interested in our services or would like a tour, please contact Jamie Hutchins at 719-686-6522. You may also explore our website, forestridgehealth.com.
Jamie Hutchins and her family have lived in Woodland Park since 2012. She has been with Forest Ridge Senior Living since 2016. She has served in the capacity of Director of Nursing for five years and currently works as the Transitional Care Manager and Resident Assessment Coordinator.