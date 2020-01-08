Residents of Forest Ridge Senior Living in Woodland Park showed their Christmas spirit last month. As part of a collaboration with the Teller County Department of Human Services, the residents collected and prepared Foster Care Bags for DHS in Teller County.
In a community effort, the residents invited others to help the foster children with donations as a show of support. Among the items collected were blankets, clothing and stuffed animals. The businesses, individuals and families who took part in the collaboration were: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Chimayo Jewelers, the Picket Fence and the Hungry Bear, in addition to the Forest Ridge Resident Council.