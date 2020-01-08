010820-cr-forestridge

Residents and staff at Forest Ridge Senior Living in Woodland Park led a collaboration with Teller County Department of Human Services to provide Foster Care Bags to foster children.

 Courtesy of Forest Ridge

Residents of Forest Ridge Senior Living in Woodland Park showed their Christmas spirit last month. As part of a collaboration with the Teller County Department of Human Services, the residents collected and prepared Foster Care Bags for DHS in Teller County.

In a community effort, the residents invited others to help the foster children with donations as a show of support. Among the items collected were blankets, clothing and stuffed animals. The businesses, individuals and families who took part in the collaboration were: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Chimayo Jewelers, the Picket Fence and the Hungry Bear, in addition to the Forest Ridge Resident Council.

