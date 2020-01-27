Sibyle Cundiff’s family came from as far away as California, Texas, Oklahoma ... and Florissant ... to celebrate her 100th birthday at Forest Ridge Senior Living in Woodland Park.
At first, Cundiff she seemed a bit overwhelmed by the attention, not sure what the deal was, but with each kiss and hug, it was clear she was the celebrity, party hat and all. From puzzlement to a big beautiful smile, Cundiff was having a fine time.
Indeed, she was almost late to her own party, having had lunch with most of the family members at The Hungry Bear in Woodland Park. That was in addition to a meal shared the day before at AJ’s Pizza.
For most of her years, until she was 98, Cundiff lived on her own in her hometown of Shawnee, Okla.
Cundiff’s son-in-law, Steve Hodge, shared information about Cundiff, who grew up in a farming community. “She loves animals, especially dogs, and has had many pets over the years,” he said. “She has traveled across the U.S., including Alaska, in addition to Europe and Israel”
Cundiff was close to her two grandchildren in all of their activities, Hodge said, and as they grew up, she had a big impact on their lives. Both of them, Stacey Van Hoy and Michael Hodge, flew in for the party.
Cundiff’s transition to be closer to the Hodges in Colorado was hard. “She hated coming up here,” Hodge said, adding that he and his wife, Carolyn, Cundiff’s daughter, traveled to Oklahoma from their home in Florissant about every six weeks prior to the move. “Once she got here, she was OK.”
While she may be hard-of-hearing, Cundiff has made friends at Forest Ridge, including with the staff. “She loves to walk or sit by the window,” said Kathy Dixon, the activities director. “She interacts with the other residents to make sure they are OK. She’s a hoot.”