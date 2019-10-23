Roger Call, administrator of Forest Ridge Senior Living in Woodland Park, was recently honored with the Spotlight on Excellence Award for Nursing Home Administration.
“Because the nomination came for my staff, the award is humbling and gratifying,” Call said of the award he received Oct. 3 at the annual convention of the Colorado Health Care Association.
Call was recognized for enhancing the quality of life for the residents and for receiving glowing reports. “They look at how I have interfaced with my team and how long I have been in long-term care,” he said.
Call, 62, began his career at the age of 19 when he worked part-time in a retirement home on a senior-living campus to help fund his college tuition. “I had an administrator who took me under his wing. I had fallen in love with the residents and the staff,” he said. “That’s how I got started in the field.
Two years later, after passing the state and federal board exams, he was hired to manage a long-term care facility on the same campus.
With undergraduate and master’s degrees in biblical theology, Call was headed toward a career in the ministry. “I see what I do now as a fulfillment of my calling,” he said.
In May 2016, Call was hired to open and manage Forest Ridge. “With our ownership group we’re not part of a big chain,” he said. “We can have a personal stamp on the care and services for our residents and families. I see this as the apex of my calling.”
When assembling the team at Forest Ridge, Call hired people with no experience in nursing home care. “We molded them into a management team,” he said. “I’ll match this team with anybody’s. I am so darn proud of our entire department and what they’ve been able to accomplish.”
But there were bumps along the road. “Any time you open a facility there are always challenges, but we’ve been able to get to a strong and stabilized occupancy,” he said. “Our long-term care beds are full and our memory care is 98% full.”
Forest Ridge also offers short-term rehabilitation services. “Our average stay for our rehab folks is 19.4 days – for knee and hip replacements, and post-stroke rehab,” he said.
Forest Ridge is also a preferred provider for the UChealth system. “That means we are sharing our quality indicators constantly with the corporate system,” Call said.
The facility maintains a five-star rating with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid as part of the agreement with UChealth.
A chance meeting with one of the residents affirms the award. “This is a wonderful place,” said Charlie Whale. “They live and let live here and allow your privacy.”
Whale, who has long-term care health insurance, said he enjoys everything about the place, including the food. “The staff here is real, not just picking up a dollar,” he said.
Forest Ridge employs 96 people, 75 of them full-time which includes 26 nurses.