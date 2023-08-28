On the morning of Oct. 14, a legendary landscape in Colorado will host a legendary, celestial phenomenon.

Mesa Verde National Park is preparing for big crowds that Saturday, when the moon is set to pass the sun and form a rare “ring of fire” over the place of ancient intrigue.

In the late 13th century, the land was home to Ancestral Pueblo people, who made home in the cliff dwellings that remain today.

Mesa Verde and the very tip of Colorado’s southwest corner are along the thin path of what’s called an annular eclipse — when the moon obscures all but the outer edges of the sun.

The path will stretch from Oregon and down through the Four Corners region into southern Texas.

Viewpoints along that path will be much different in experience compared with the rest of Colorado. On Oct. 14, much of the state is forecast to experience obscurity around 80%, including Denver (78.7%) and Colorado Springs (80.8%).

Kristy Sholly, Mesa Verde’s chief of interpretation and visitor services, said the partial eclipse over 2017 at the park was a hit for enthusiasts combining astronomical and archaeological wonder.

“That was definitely really exciting,” Sholly said. “But now we are right in the path for this one, and there’s definitely been a lot of interest.”

The park’s Far View Lodge sold out a while ago for the October weekend. Lodges in Cortez and Mancos have also reported being full; late hotel seekers might have better luck in Durango.

A recent check showed spots available at Mesa Verde’s Aramark-operated campground, which happens to be one of the largest campgrounds across the National Park Service.

Sholly said the park is partnering with experts at NASA Earth Science and the University of Colorado to provide educational stations and eclipse glasses on the morning.

You’ll need a pair to safely look toward the sun as well as a special filter if you’ve got a professional camera (see the certified list of makers by the American Astronomy Society).

More advice from Sholly: “Because it will be busy, and we’ve got a road that comes in and it’s the same road that goes out, it’s important people really think about where they might like to be for the eclipse, and make sure you get there ahead of time so there’s not a big scramble.”

If you’re thinking of taking a cliff dwelling tour during the show, think again. Sholly said the park will temporarily suspend tours during the brief event so staff can keep their attention elsewhere.

TimeAndDate.com, a trusted source for eclipse chasers, indicates the moon will touch the sun’s edge over Mesa Verde starting before 9:15 a.m. that Saturday. The full eclipse is set to begin at 10:31 a.m. and last for four minutes.

The moon is expected to exit the opposite edge of the sun soon after noon.

Another trusted source, GreatAmericanEclipse.com, also mentions nearby Canyons of the Ancients and Yucca House national monuments within Colorado’s annular path. Those are more remote, less-developed sites.

Other destinations include Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef national parks in Utah and New Mexico’s Chaco Canyon. Albuquerque and Santa Fe fall under the path.

Compared with a city, Mesa Verde might inspire a different feeling.

“I love the tagline: ‘We share the stars with our ancestors,’” Sholly said. “We share the sky with our ancestors. That’s a neat thing to think about.”