WOODLAND PARK • With activities that run the gamut — from hiking and walking to playing cards and board games — members of the Ute Pass Social Club are out there doing life. Thriving on companionship and loyalty, the women offer a lifeline, a connection.
Their motto is simple. “We are a women’s group that’s strictly social,” said Angela Thelin, the club’s president. “We get together and support each other.”
Thelin, with members Gayle Fahler and Marcia Myers, tout the benefits of a social club that includes a monthly luncheon, tours of area attractions and a happy hour, where men are allowed to join the women for libations.
The club is a nonprofit organization that collects annual fees of $40 to cover registration and insurance costs. But the business meetings diverge from the usual organizational reports about profit-and-loss/revenue projections. “We discuss lots of different things; if people want to share a health issue for themselves or others, we support each other, send cards or flowers, things like that,” Thelin said.
While the luncheons, tours and happy hours are scheduled, additional activities such as the hikes, walks, games (bridge, mah-jongg, bunko, for instance), needle work, line dancing, yoga and adult coloring are extras.
Myers, for instance, enjoys the book club, where she shares her love of reading.
“You could do something every day,” she said of the club’s offerings.
However, most activities came to a halt during the past year of COVID-19. Everything, that is, except the friendship connection when phone calls provided a substitute for in-person fellowship.
On the other hand, sometimes a few of them did meet on someone’s deck, each socially-distanced and masked, Myers said.
The women range in age from about 50 and up. A few have been members since the club’s founding more than 40 years ago. “There is a lot of good energy in the group,” Thelin said. “Joining the club is the best thing I have ever done.”
For information, check facebook.com/UtePassSocialClub or email Mary Ann Schroeder at schroederedd@aol.com.