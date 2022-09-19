There’s a new hotline for fall color updates in an aspen-filled part of the Pikes Peak region.
Cripple Creek implores you to “call Mother Nature” at 855-479-3332.
Turns out, Mother Nature is actually a grandmother and has a New York accent — at least, she was when we recently called.
“You should be ashamed of yourself, you only call me once a year!” went the voice on the other end of the line. “Of course, you’re wondering when the aspen leaves will be changing, and just like every other year, your Grandmother Nature doesn’t know when that will happen. I can’t just tell you when those pretty colors will appear! That would ruin the magic!”
Callers will get six different voices any given day, said Klaryssa Murray, Cripple Creek’s marketing coordinator. Spoiler: The recordings are courtesy of performers from the local Butte Theater.
“The No. 1 question we get up here in the fall time is, ‘When are the leaves gonna change?’” Murray said. “That’s not a question we can answer very well, because it’s different every single year. So we figured we’d let people call Mother Nature directly and let her let them know.”
Perhaps a better hint at the timing for prime displays: The Two Mile High Club promotes self-guided tours from Sept. 24-Oct. 2. Information packets, maps and more are set to be available for a donation at the Cripple Creek Heritage Center along Colorado 67 and the Victor Gold Camp Artist Co-op (100 S. 2nd St. in Victor).
That highway between Divide and the historic mining district is an aspen-lined destination. Also popular is the circular drive on County Road 821 between Victor and Cripple Creek, where relics remain from the gold rush and serve as the unique foreground amid the leaves. Looping these mountains and around Cañon City and Florence, Visit Cripple Creek calls the Gold Belt Scenic Byway “one of the most breathtaking routes in all of Colorado.”
En route to Cripple Creek, Mueller State Park is another showcase of autumn. Call the visitor center for updates: 719-687-2366.
Contact the writer: seth.boster@gazette.com