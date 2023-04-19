In the world of physics, Isaac Newton’s three laws are fundamental. The first law is about inertia and the second law addresses acceleration. Newton’s third law of motion states that for every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction.

Equal and opposite reactions are visible during a game of marbles, while kicking one’s legs to move forward in a swimming pool and when bouncing a basketball. Equal and opposite reactions are apparent in nature, in space, and in everyday life. Sometimes, Newton’s third law even shows up in the realm of politics. Polarized parties push back and forth about policies, laws, and regulations. This pushback, or action and reaction, can be slow and steady or disruptive and abrupt.

On March 27, an adult ran into an elementary school in Nashville. The individual had an AR-15 military-style rifle, a 9 mm Kel-Tec SUB2000 pistol caliber carbine and a 9 mm Smith and Wesson M&P Shield EZ 2.0 handgun. An available supply of thirty round magazines for two of the weapons indicates that the shooter was prepared to inflict even more damage than what occurred. A fast response from law enforcement most likely prevented more lives being taken that day. In a matter of minutes, three 9-year-olds and three adults were killed including the head of the school, a custodian and a substitute teacher.

In the aftermath, we saw shock and grief, prayers and funerals, speeches from law enforcement and platitudes from politicians. Tragically, this cycle is regularly repeated across our country. In Nashville, one week after this mass shooting, over 1,000 middle and high school students walked out of school and gathered at the Capitol demanding stronger gun laws. The walkout was organized in part by March for Our Lives, the youth-led movement for stronger gun laws that formed after the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The Parkland mass shooting claimed the lives of 17 people including students and staff members. The same day of the walkout in Nashville, elementary school students and their parents held an “ABC not NRA” rally to urge lawmakers to take action against gun violence. These walkouts and rallies were positive and fast responses to speak out in the face of yet another mass shooting.

Then, Tennessee’s Governor proposed funding for armed security guards in every school in spite of the fact that roughly two-thirds of the state’s schools already have a law enforcement officer on site. Others advocated arming teachers and administrators, while in response, many teachers spoke up against it, reiterating that their role is to teach and educate, not serve as armed security guards.

As events unfolded in Nashville, hundreds of demonstrators packed the halls of the capitol calling for stricter gun-control measures. Protesters of all ages chanted, “help us,” “save our children,” “I’m nine,” and “children are dead.” Legislators Justin Jones, Justin Pearson and Gloria Johnson expressed their opinions and those held by their constituents by joining in the protest. As the protest grew, the three legislators approached the front of the House chamber and chanted with the citizens. Pearson and Jones at one point used a megaphone in an attempt to be heard in the noise of the crowd. Jones shouted “no action, no peace,” while he held a sign written with “protect kids not guns”. The chamber’s proceedings were brought to a standstill for almost an hour.

What happened next stunned many Americans. The Tennessee House reacted by expelling Jones and Pearson while sparing Johnson from the same. House members said that the three lawmakers had disrupted the chamber and exhibited disorderly behavior. All three chanted “enough is enough” and “power to the people.” Political analysts said Johnson may have been spared expulsion because she did not use a megaphone. Others said that underlying racism played a part because Pearson and Jones are Black and Johnson is white.

After the expulsion, Pearson said, “we don’t want to be up here, but we have no choice but to find a way... to disrupt business as normal, because business as normal is our children dying.” Later, Pearson added, “you say to protest is wrong, because you spoke out of turn. You spoke up for children who won’t ever be able to speak again. You spoke up for parents who don’t want to live in fear. We live in a country built on people who speak out of turn and who fought out of turn to build a nation.”

Representative Gloria Johnson responded by pointing out that no one is having conversations about changing the trajectory of where things are headed. Currently, gun violence is the leading cause of death for children in the U.S. That is a shocking statistic, and young people like the protesters in Nashville are responding en masse with cries of “enough is enough.” They’re saying it louder and louder, yet their voices result in nothing. No real, concrete, genuine solutions have emerged in Nashville in these tumultuous few weeks.

This situation reminds me of Isaac Newton’s First law about inertia. An object at rest remains at rest, and an object in motion remains in motion at constant speed and in a straight line unless acted on by an unbalanced force. That’s inertia. That’s where our nation is in regards to gun reform and gun violence. A sad state for certain. And one we must change, with our voices, our ideas, and yes, sometimes, our bullhorns.

Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived in Colorado Springs for 23 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at jdrichman6845@msn.com.