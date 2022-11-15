CRIPPLE CREEK • With roving donkeys in the eye of the camera lens, as tourists click click click and residents feel a sense of pride in the local herd, Cripple Creek is a gambling town with a bonus.
As legend has it, the resident herd of donkeys are descendants of the beasts-of-burden in the glory days of gold mining in the late 19th century. Legend or not, the donkeys provide a cool story. After all, myth contributes to the mystique of a place.
But somebody has to take care of those donkeys, legend or not. Dedicated to providing care in good weather and bad, volunteers with the Two Mile High Club do it all, including veterinary attention when needed. During the winter, the donkeys hang out in the winter pen, a field on County Road 89.
The donkeys provide the city with a sense of community. For instance, when the club needed a barn to store hay during the winter, Newmont Mining Corp., several casinos and individuals stepped up. “Hay prices are just skyrocketing and we didn’t have adequate storage,” said Curt Sorenson, the club’s president.
With the new barn, the club can now buy hay in bulk, 1,200 pounds at a time.
One thing led to another: With the barn, they needed a skid loader — a new one runs around $125,000. As a temporary solution, the volunteers relied on the largesse of the club’s Danny Moore, who loaned his tractor and fork to be used for feeding and maintenance in the winter pen.
But, really, they needed their own skid loader. Getting the message, Charles Solomone, city councilman, went out on a limb and reached out to Bruce Wagner, who owns Wagner Equipment and Rentals.
Solomone was once a regional manager for the company and figured he’d give it a tray. Since Solomone’s time there, Wagner Equipment had grown from 350 employees in Colorado to 1,500 in 29 locations, including New Mexico and West Texas.
“I hadn’t seen Bruce Wagner in 30 years, sent him an email, explaining the need,” Solomone said. “And one Friday afternoon in June, I got a phone call from him. He was very enthusiastic about getting involved.”
As a result, Wagner donated the use of a skid loader as a temporary fix while the members work on collecting funds to purchase the machine. To date, Newmont contributed $8,000 toward the purchase and individuals are steadily adding to the fund, Sorenson said.
To add to the good news, the Two Mile High Club has been selected to be among the recipients of “Colorado Gives” and “Gives” fundraising campaigns for the 2022 holiday season.
Donations to the club, a nonprofit, are accepted at the website: cripplecreekdonkeys.com or Facebook at Cripple Creek Donkeys — Two Mile High Club.